The Financial Times says the attacks are the most lethal violence to hit Sri Lanka since the end of its civil war in 2009. The paper reports that the country's defence minister Ruwan Wijewardene has blamed "religious extremists". Its front page also has a photo of comedian Volodymyr Zelensky, who is set to become the president of Ukraine, after exit polls suggested he had achieved a landslide victory in Saturday's elections - despite having no political experience.