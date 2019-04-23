Newspaper headlines: 'Inspired' by Greta and 'no room' for Trump

By BBC News Staff
  • 23 April 2019
Image caption The Guardian is among the papers to lead on climate change activist Greta Thunberg's Westminster speech. The paper reports that the 16-year-old accused MPs of lying about the UK's role in climate change and hit out at MPs over the government's support for fossil fuels and airport expansion.
Image caption The Metro says the Environment Secretary, Michael Gove, told Greta Thunberg that her calls for action had "been heard". The paper also says that Mr Gove has agreed to meet with Extinction Rebellion campaigners, following a week of protests which shut down parts of central London.
Image caption The Times reports that Mr Gove expressed guilt that his generation had "not done enough" on climate change. The paper also focuses on so-called Islamic State claiming responsibility for the Easter Day attacks in Sri Lanka.
Image caption The Daily Mirror leads on reports that US President Donald Trump will not stay with the Queen during his upcoming state visit to the UK, which is set to take place from 3 to 5 June.
Image caption The i notes that Speaker John Bercow is under growing pressure to allow the US president to make a speech during his visit.
Image caption In other news, oil companies have failed to pass on savings from wholesale price falls, costing each British driver over £200, according to the front page of the Sun.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports that Prime Minister Theresa May defied ministers by allowing Chinese telecoms company Huawei to supply technology for Britain's new 5G network. Ministers had previously warned the Mrs May that the move could pose a risk to national security.
Image caption The Financial Times leads on comments made by the Chairman of the European Roundtable of Industrialists, who says the biggest companies in Europe will invest in the continent, in order to compete with China and the United States.
Image caption In other news, Britain is facing a "plague of venomous snakes", according to reports from the Daily Star. The paper reports that a woman and a dog were bitten by a snake in two separate incidents.

