Image caption ITV's suspension of the Jeremy Kyle Show after a guest died appears on many of the front pages. The Daily Star headline describes the man's death after failing a lie detector test on the programme as a "tragedy".

Image caption Metro notes on its front page that ITV has deleted all the episodes of the Jeremy Kyle Show on its catch-up service. The paper also pays tribute to Doris Day, who died aged 97, with an image of Hollywood's "girl next door" as Calamity Jane.

Image caption The Jeremy Kyle Show guest failed a lie detector test on camera when he was trying to prove he had not cheated on his fiancee, says the Sun. The paper reports that he was found dead days later.

Image caption The Mirror also leads on the Jeremy Kyle story, quoting a friend of the dead man who says he was "distraught" over the claim that he had been unfaithful.

Image caption ITV has been "plunged into crisis" following the guest's death a week after being filmed for the programme, according to the Daily Mail.

Image caption The Times remembers "golden girl" Day with a photo of her smiling in a tutu, from the 1962 musical Jumbo. Its main story reports that former cabinet ministers and senior Tories have warned Theresa May not to compromise over Brexit for fear of splitting the party.

Image caption An image of "Hollywood heroine" Day as Calamity Jane dominates the front page of the Daily Telegraph. In the paper's main story, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt calls for more defence spending as part of an "expected leadership push".

Image caption Britain is following the US in becoming one of the most unequal nations of earth, the Guardian front page reports. The paper says that view comes from Nobel Prize-winning economist Sir Angus Deaton, who is leading a "landmark review" of inequality.

Image caption Sir David Attenborough is taking aim at the "catastrophe" of plastic pollution, the i reports, with the paper saying that waste is causing a million deaths a year in developing countries.

Image caption Meanwhile, the Daily Express focuses on concerns about organised crime, which police say they need £2.7bn to fight. The National Crime Agency believes there are 181,000 people linked to organised crime in the UK, the paper reports.

Image caption And in the Financial Times, the trade war between the US and China is the main story. The paper says shares fell sharply at the news that China had put tariffs on $60bn of US goods.

The Guardian leads on a warning that Britain could be heading towards damaging "US levels of inequality".

It comes from Nobel Prize-winning economist Sir Angus Deaton, who is leading a five-year review into UK inequality by the Institute for Fiscal Studies. As it was launched he told the paper that Britain needed to "inoculate itself" from "the horrors" of inequality prevalent in America.

According to the Financial Times, which also gives the warning prominent coverage, Sir Angus believes that may mean changing the rules of corporate governance that favour shareholders over workers.

The Sun's front page, like many of the tabloids, provides more detail on the death that led to ITV's Jeremy Kyle Show being taken off air.

Image copyright Getty Images

Under the headline "Overdose after Kyle lie test", it says that 63-year-old Steve Dymond was found dead days after taking and failing a lie detector test - a regular feature of the show - in a bid to prove he had been faithful to his partner.

The Daily Mail reports Mr Dymond had been left "devastated".

The Daily Express quotes ITV insiders insisting that the Kyle show had "very robust" duty of care processes - despite the death being the second involving a participant this year.

Tory leadership

Jeremy Hunt was "showing some ankle", according to the Spectator, with his pitch to increase the defence budget at the Lord Mayor's Banquet.

Commentator Katy Balls, who coined the Austen-esque headline, says the foreign secretary's departure from his own brief to call for more defence spending is a not-so-coy bid for party popularity ahead of the now-inevitable leadership race.

Government departments, she notes, were not given advance notice of the speech content - a discourtesy that she says risks irking rather than winning over party colleagues.

According to the Daily Mail, Theresa May is set to come under intense pressure at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning to abandon cross-party Brexit discussions with Jeremy Corbyn.

Under the headline "Ditch the talks with Labour", it says ministers will urge the prime minister to pull the plug.

"Talking to Corbyn is killing us with the party in the country" is the quote from one un-named cabinet source. "It's time to put the whole thing out of its misery."

The Times reports that senior Tories have written to Mrs May warning that her courtship of Labour risks splitting the party.

Image copyright Getty Images

Many of the papers pay pictorial tribute to the singer and actress Doris Day - the "girl next door and superstar" as the i newspaper puts it - who died on Monday.

"Que Sera the Star" is the message from the Sun - referencing Day's 1956 hit. The paper goes on to point out how the "movie legend turned animal saviour" became an inspiration herself for lyrics in a number of later hits.

They include Wham's Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go, which features the line, "You make the sun shine brighter than Doris Day."

Pollution concerns

Drivers who repeatedly allow their engines to idle while parked could face "instant fines", according to the Times.

The paper reports that Environment Secretary Michael Gove is supporting Westminster City Council in its call to be allowed to fine drivers on the spot if they've previously been issued with a warning for letting their engines run while parked.

The penalty can vary between £20 and £8, but even though Westminster tops the list for councils issuing enforcement notices, only 20 were issued last year.

"Plastic Killing Millions says Attenborough" is the front page headline in the Daily Telegraph, as a report from a group of charities warns that between 400,000 and one million people die every year because of poorly managed waste in developing countries.

Inside, the paper carries a call to action from the naturalist and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough who expresses shock that if estimates are correct, one person is dying every 30 seconds as a consequence of plastic pollution.

The number of learner drivers passing the compulsory theory test has dropped to its lowest level in more than 10 years.

According to the Times, Department for Transport figures show that only 47% of those who took the test in the last 12 months passed - a fall of a quarter in just over a decade.

The data also suggests women have a better pass rate than men. The paper reports that reforms to the test in recent years, designed to make it tougher to pass, have prompted AA president Edmund King to describe some of the questions as "obscure".

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

And finally it is the practical driving skills of an Essex man that capture the imagination of several papers.

Matt Everard from Billericay, who at 46 would probably be stretching the boy-racer tag, has set a new land-speed record for a Thai Tuk-Tuk.

He put his foot to the floor at Elvington Airfield in North Yorkshire on Monday to reach a giddy 74.3mph.

Mr Everard was inspired to greatness, reports the Guardian, by a trip to Thailand for a wedding, and purchased his three-wheeled 1971 Bangkok taxi during "a boozy night on eBay" while his wife was asleep.