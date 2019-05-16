Image caption With ITV deciding to axe the Jeremy Kyle Show after the death of a guest, the Sun's front page reports the TV host's reaction. "I'm utterly devastated," the paper's headline reads.

Image caption The Mirror also leads with reaction from Jeremy Kyle, with a friend describing him as "heartbroken" in the paper's headline.

Image caption "Commons to probe reality shows," says Metro, reporting the news that MPs have decided to launch an investigation into the welfare of guests on TV shows in the wake of the tragedy.

Image caption The lead story in the i newspaper also focuses on the MPs' investigation and suggests that "tough new rules" could apply to other reality shows, such as Love Island.

Image caption ITV executives will be questioned about the care and mental health support offered to guests, the Guardian says. The paper's main story reports a "major renationalisation" of some probation services after what it calls "disastrous" reforms by former Justice Secretary Chris Grayling.

Image caption "Tories plot to topple May within a month," says the Daily Telegraph. The paper reports that backbenchers plan a confidence vote against the Conservative leader on 12 June if she does not agree to quit by Parliament's summer break.

Image caption A "drugs revolution" is set to transform cancer treatment, according to the Daily Mail. The paper says a £75m programme at the Institute of Cancer Research is set to produce new targeted treatments within 10 years.

Image caption The Daily Express features the same story on its front page, under the headline: "New drugs to beat cancer in a decade."

Image caption A diplomatic "spat" has broken out between the UK and US over the threat from Iran, the main story in the Times reports. The paper says a British general, who has been backed by the Ministry of Defence, contradicted Washington claims about Iranian escalation in Iraq and Syria.

Image caption The Financial Times also focuses on the US, reporting that President Trump has "dodged" a confrontation with the EU and Japan over car tariffs - at least for six months.

Image copyright Alamy Image caption Meanwhile, the Daily Star reports that former Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley, who played Eva Price, has criticised the show's "punishing schedule" and says she never plans to return. "Corrie ruined my life," says the headline.

After the cancellation on Wednesday of the Jeremy Kyle Show, the Sun says ITV had been looking for a reason to get rid of it because it was "a bit toxic".

The front page says the host is "devastated" by the apparent suicide of a man who had just appeared on the programme, but the paper also suggests that Jeremy Kyle feels the decision to cancel the show was taken too hastily.

The Daily Mail says senior figures at ITV "deplored" the programme, but kept it because of its "stellar" advertising revenue.

The Guardian says the inquiry being launched by MPs into how reality TV contestants are treated "could have major implications for the broadcaster".

It says that while it will examine the whole industry, ITV will face particular scrutiny for sticking with a "reality format from another era".

Image copyright REX/Shutterstock

The Daily Mirror says ITV was "quite right" to cancel the Jeremy Kyle Show - but adds that, in the right hands, reality television produces great entertainment. It says it has democratised our screens and given a platform for new talent.

The Guardian leads with the news that probation services are being renationalised, saying the reforms were "disastrous", and "widely derided".

The Daily Mirror calls them "hated". The Financial Times describes the the part-privatisation as "chaotic", but says several of the companies that will lose contracts have warned the system will become fragmented and more expensive.

The Times says it is a further blow to the reputation of Chris Grayling, who made the changes when he was justice secretary.

Cancer 'revolution'

The Daily Mail describes proposals from British scientists to change the way cancer is treated as "a new dawn" for patients.

It calls the treatment a revolution, and a "spectacular advertisement for the brilliance of British science".

The Daily Mirror also praises doctors for "pushing the boundaries of medical research". The Daily Express says millions of lives could be saved by new cancer drugs within a decade.

The Times says thousands of people will soon face automatic fines for driving in closed lanes on smart motorways, because police are being allowed to use cameras to penalise motorists.

It says the new powers are to be introduced next month because of fears that too many people are ignoring signs, and safety is being put at risk.

Image copyright PA

Many of the papers seize on a new study which has found that Britons are world leaders - at drinking.

The Daily Telegraph says a global survey found that Britons reported getting drunk an average of 51 times over the year, or almost once a week.

The Sun says Americans, Canadians and Australians were close behind, but that the most sober nation is Chile, where people reported getting drunk 16 times a year.

The i newspaper says researchers now think it may be time to introduce guidelines on "how to get drunk safely". The founder of the survey says people are told that drinking too much is bad, but that the guidance fails to accept the pleasure of intoxication.

May urged to quit

The Daily Telegraph says the Conservatives will topple Theresa May within a month, if she does not set out a timetable for her departure today.

Her former chief of staff, Nick Timothy, writes for the paper that she must "accept that the game is up". He urges her to do her duty and stand aside, in order to avoid a "national humiliation" and save the Conservative Party.

The Sun predicts the Tories' "last roll of the Brexit dice" will fail, and warns that politics will become even more unstable.

Sketches of Wednesday's Prime Minister's Questions focus on the strangely calm mood. The ConservativeHome website says the atmosphere was like "a classroom where the pupils have completed, with huge gaps, the test, but are being allowed a bit more time, in case they suddenly and implausibly remember the answers".

The Guardian says the Commons was half empty: "Theresa May's removal has already been factored in and it's as though she has already been disappeared."

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

There is a broad welcome for the government's move yesterday to protect former soldiers from repeated legal claims, but there are calls to go further.

The Sun says the prime minister appears to have "capitulated" to Sinn Fein by not including Northern Ireland in the proposed measures.

It urges her successor - whoever that might be - to "defend those who risked their lives defending us".

The Daily Mail says soldiers are not above the law, but it condemns that prospect of a "tragic parade of veterans being dragged through the courts".

The Guardian wonders if the government is sending the right signal - it warns against "fostering a moral ambivalance about Britain's human rights obligations".