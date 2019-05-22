Newspaper headlines: May 'clings on' after 'cabinet coup'

By BBC News Staff
  • 22 May 2019

Image caption The resignation of Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom over the government's Brexit policy is the main story for many papers. The Daily Express says "beleaguered" Prime Minister Theresa May is facing a "final showdown".
Image caption The Daily Mirror likens the events to the last days of Margaret Thatcher's time as PM - saying Theresa May was photographed gazing tearfully out of her car window like her predecessor in 1990. "Mrs May knows she is about to be ditched by the Tory Party," it says.
Image caption The same photograph of Mrs May appears in the Sun under the headline "Tearesa". The "isolated" PM was holed up in No 10 "amid an extraordinary cabinet bid to force her from power", the Sun says.
Image caption The Metro says Andrea Leadsom "dropped a bombshell" by quitting. The resignation heaped pressure on the PM, the paper reports.
Image caption The i describes it as a "cabinet coup". The prime minister is deciding whether to resign now or try to cling on for another two weeks, the paper says. The i also joins several papers in featuring the news that British Steel has gone into compulsory liquidation.
Image caption The Daily Star leads on an interview with Michael Barrymore, saying the comedian is "raw with anger" that the death of a party guest in his swimming pool 18 years ago still overshadows his career - despite no charges having been brought.

