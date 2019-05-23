Newspaper headlines: 'Time finally runs out for May'

By BBC News Staff
  • 23 May 2019
Image caption Many of Friday's front pages predict Theresa May is set to announce her resignation on Friday. The Times says she could remain in Downing Street during a six-week leadership contest and even try to pass part of her Brexit deal.
Image caption Theresa May decided to announce her departure to avoid the humiliation of being kicked out by her party, reports the Daily Mirror. It says she is expected to make a statement in Downing Street on Friday morning.
Image caption The Financial Times says Mrs May's premiership has been crippled by a cabinet revolt and a parliamentary mutiny against her Brexit plan. She is to call time on "her ill-fated, three-year effort to steer the UK out of the UK", it adds.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says Theresa May's decision to "finally confront reality" and discuss her future as prime minister came after Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt withdrew his support for her Brexit bill. It left her "cornered", it says.
Image caption The i also reports the intervention of the foreign secretary - as well as Home Secretary Sajid Javid - saying they both joined the "mutiny against May".
Image caption The Metro carries a photo of Theresa May and her husband Philip leaving a polling station after they had cast their votes in the European elections. It says senior Tories had urged Mr May to step in and tell his wife it was "time to go".
Image caption The Guardian says there is "deep concern" among centrist cabinet ministers that candidates to succeed Theresa May will have to promise a hard Brexit.
Image caption The Daily Express focuses on the European elections - with its senior political correspondent suggesting the Brexit Party is heading for a "runaway success".
Image caption The Daily Star leads on a study which suggests industry needs to drastically cut back on employee working hours to avoid global warming. The Star describes the research as the "best news ever".
Image caption The Sun's lead story reports criticism of a relaxation in visiting room rules at a prison - reporting claims that inmates such as child killer Ian Huntley have been seated in the same location as youngsters.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning