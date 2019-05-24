Newspaper headlines: 'It all ends in tears' for PM May

By BBC News Staff
  • 24 May 2019
Image caption All the front pages focus on Theresa May's resignation. A full-page image of her resolve giving way to tears leads the Daily Mail's coverage, alongside the headline: "A crying shame".
Image caption "It all ends in tears," says the Times. The paper warns that the ensuing leadership contest could plunge the nation into constitutional crisis, with the next prime minister facing the prospect of an immediate parliamentary no-confidence vote.
Image caption The Daily Mirror draws an implicit comparison with Margaret Thatcher - not the Iron Lady but "the Crying Lady", according to the paper's headline. "Buffoon Boris tipped to get her job", the paper adds.
Image caption "I have done my best" - a quote from Mrs May's resignation speech is the headline in the i newspaper, as the paper says the contest to be her replacement is a "crowded field".
Image caption An image of Mrs May in tears leads the Daily Telegraph front page, but the main story focuses on one of her potential successors. Boris Johnson, a Telegraph columnist, has vowed to take the country out of the EU on 31 October, "deal or no deal", the paper says.
Image caption Also leading with Mrs May's emotional resignation, the Financial Times says the prospect of a no-deal Brexit is rising as Boris Johnson has become the clear favourite for the leadership.
Image caption Boris Johnson is also tipped as favourite in the Sun, with the headline "Teario Theresa, Hello BoJo!"
Image caption The Guardian says Mrs May was "broken by Brexit" in its front page headline. The paper's verdict is that she leaves the UK "a poisonous legacy".
Image caption Across a picture of Mrs May delivering her resignation speech, the Daily Express says she was shedding "tears for the love of her country".
Image caption But the Daily Star sets a different tone with an illustration of Mrs May as a Star Trek character: "End of the Klingon", says the paper's headline, in reference to earlier, unsuccessful attempts to remove her from office.

