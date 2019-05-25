Newspaper headlines: 'The race is on' but is it 'turning toxic'?

By BBC News Staff
  • 25 May 2019
Image caption "The race is on," declares the Sunday Telegraph, which like many of the papers devotes its front page to the Conservative leadership contest. Its main story says Environment Secretary Michael Gove is standing because he believes he is the best candidate to beat Jeremy Corbyn.
Image caption The Sunday Times says the contest recalls 2016, when Mr Gove "dramatically torpedoed" Boris Johnson's leadership hopes. One ally tells the paper Mr Gove has "an eye for detail" - a perceived weakness of Mr Johnson.
Image caption Tory moderates are campaigning to "stop Boris Johnson" because of fears over a no-deal Brexit, the Observer headline says. The paper also features Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson saying his party must back another referendum or facing losing the next election.
Image caption The race to be the next prime minister is "turning toxic already", says the Mail on Sunday, as "insults fly" and Boris Johnson faces "smears" which suggest he supports a second referendum. For Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab launches his campaign in the paper, saying he is willing to leave the EU with no deal.
Image caption "You can't trust Boris over Brexit," says the Sunday Express headline, quoting a column from Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage. Mr Farage says none of the current politicians can be relied on to deliver a "clean-break Brexit".
Image caption And the Daily Star on Sunday focuses on another popularity contest, reporting that some potential contestants for reality show Love Island have been dropped after it introduced Monday morning drug tests.

