Newspaper headlines: Trump backs Boris and Sir Philip charged

By BBC News Staff
  • 1 June 2019
Image caption The front of the Sun features a smiling Donald Trump and the headline: "I back Boris." Other Tory leadership hopefuls have asked for his support, he tells the paper. The US President was speaking ahead of his UK visit.
Image caption Downing Street has banned Nigel Farage from meeting Mr Trump on the visit, the Daily Express reports. Its front carries a photo of Sir Philip Green, who faces US misdemeanour assault charges after a fitness instructor said he inappropriately touched her. Sir Philip denies the claims.
Image caption The Guardian also devotes part of its front page to the charges against Sir Philip, but its lead story is about a female Islamic State captive who has helped the CIA track down the group's fugitive leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
Image caption The i leads with a vow from climate activists to blockade Heathrow on 18 June unless plans to build a third runway there are cancelled. Protesters have been told they face life behind bars if they fly drones over the airport, the paper reports.
Image caption Only Fools and Horses actor John Challis is "fed up" that people keep mistaking his character in the sitcom, Boycie, with another, Trigger, according to the front page on the Daily Star. The tabloid reports fans keep asking that he repeat the catchphrase: "All right, Dave?"