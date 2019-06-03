Newspaper headlines: Trump visits UK and Liverpool 'paint town red'

By BBC News Staff
  • 3 June 2019
Image caption The jubilant Liverpool team appears on the front of a number of Monday's newspapers. Several also focus on Donald Trump's UK visit, with the Guardian reporting on anger provoked by the US ambassador suggesting the NHS should be "on the table" in future trade talks.
Image caption "It's my way or Huawei," is the headline on the front of the Sun, which reports Theresa May is "braced for a clash" with Mr Trump during his visit after he warned her not to allow the Chinese tech company to be involved in Britain's 5G network.
Image caption On the front page of the Financial Times, China accuses the US of "resorting to intimidation and coercion" by effectively banning US companies from using equipment made by Huawei.
Image caption According to the Daily Mail, two Tory leadership hopefuls - Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid - have signalled they could potentially U-turn over the UK Government's decision to allow Huawei 5G access.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads with the same story and the headline "Tories bow on Huawei as Trump lands in UK".
Image caption Meanwhile, Mr Trump's "life-endangering" approach to emissions targets are the focal point of the president's visit for the i newspaper.
Image caption The US president's denial that he called the Duchess of Sussex "nasty", despite a recording of his comments, appear on the front of the Metro.
Image caption The Times front page features an attack on Tory leadership hopeful Michael Gove over his suggestion he could delay Brexit beyond the current 31 October deadline. The stance has "provoked fury" among his opponents, who believe it could put Jeremy Corbyn in No 10, the Times reports.
Image caption A suggestion by newly-elected Brexit Party MEP Ann Widdecombe that science may find "an answer" for being gay is called "strictly offensive" by the Daily Mirror.
Image caption And finally, people in Britain should change their lifestyle in eight simple ways to cut their risk of developing dementia, according to the front of the Daily Express.