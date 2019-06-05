Newspaper headlines: 'Let us never forget their sacrifice'

By BBC News Staff
  • 5 June 2019
Image caption The D-Day commemorations dominate the front pages, which feature a number of striking images. "On behalf of the free world... thank you", is the headline in the Daily Mirror.
Image caption The Metro goes with "the greatest generation", saying the D-Day heroes were honoured by world leaders.
Image caption The Times says politicians - who walk in the shadows of the leaders of Europe who took momentous decisions 75 years ago - all played their part in Tuesday's commemorations.
Image caption "A debt we can never repay" is the headline in the Daily Mail, which features a photo of D-Day veterans saluting their fallen comrades.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads on the Queen's description of the wartime generation as the "resilient" - the paper calls them the "men and women who had saved the world".
Image caption "Today this beach looks beautiful but 75 years ago it was hell on Earth" - quotes from D-Day veteran Matthew Toner who is pictured on the front of the Daily Express.
Image caption The Sun also focuses on one of the veterans - Henry Cullen - who wiped away tears as the Queen paid tribute to the D-Day heroes.
Image caption "The fate of the world depended on their success... the heroism, courage and sacrifice of those who lost their lives will never be forgotten" - the i leads on the Queen's tribute.
Image caption A picture from the commemorations also makes the front of the Guardian, which leads on an inquiry accusing social services of failing two toddlers who were murdered in their homes.
Image caption The Financial Times carries a warning from Chancellor Philip Hammond to Theresa May - in a letter seen by the paper - that the PM's plan to reduce greenhouse gases to net zero by 2050 will cost the UK more than £1tn.
Image caption And the Daily Star reports that detectives searching for Madeleine McCann have been given £300,000 to continue for another year.