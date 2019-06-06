Newspaper headlines: Six-year-old's tribute to D-Day heroes

By BBC News Staff
  • 6 June 2019
Image caption One picture in particular has captured the hearts of the papers - six-year-old George Sayer holding hands with veteran John Quinn as part of the D-Day commemorations in Bayeux. The Daily Mail says George's pride spoke for Britain - and the gesture bridged the generations.
Image caption The same image features in the Daily Mirror, which says the duo - separated by 89 years - were united in the hope of a better future.
Image caption The Metro says George was paying tribute to his hero - his late great uncle who was also called George - by wearing his medals in Bayeux.
Image caption This was the day's "enduring image", according to the Daily Express, showing why the veterans "gave their today for our tomorrow".
Image caption The i captions the picture with the simple message - "thank you".
Image caption Another striking D-Day image featuring Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron is splashed across the Times. The paper leads on the uproar caused by Tory leadership candidate Dominic Raab, who refused to rule out suspending Parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads with a poll that suggests Boris Johnson is best placed to win back Conservative voters from Nigel Farage's Brexit Party and defeat Jeremy Corbyn at the next election.
Image caption Claims that the NHS is "going backwards" on diversity and inclusion is the lead in the Guardian, which reports that there are declining numbers of women and people from black and minority ethnic backgrounds being given key roles.
Image caption The Financial Times claims Theresa May is locked in a row with Chancellor Philip Hammond over her plans to make a series of big spending announcements before she leaves office.
Image caption The Sun reports that two men are considering suing Camelot - unless it pays up their £4m scratchcard jackpot.
Image caption And the Daily Star leads on claims about George Michael's boyfriend, saying he only leaves the late pop star's mansion at night.