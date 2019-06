Image caption

The Metro's front page pokes fun at Michael Gove, making several cocaine-related puns after his confession to taking the Class A drug before he became an MP. He is not the only Tory leadership hopeful in the firing line though, as the paper claims seven other candidates in the contest have their work cut out after admitting to using drugs in the past. The only one of the frontrunners to have denied taking any drugs is Sajid Javid, who told the Telegraph on Friday his only vices were Nando's and the occasional cigarette.