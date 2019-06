Image caption

The Metro's headline reads "Johnson odds-on" and "McVey is blown away", as it points out that Mr Johnson was backed by 114 MPs, gaining more votes than the three closest challengers, Jeremy Hunt, Michael Gove and Dominic Raab. Among all the papers, it is the only one to picture one of the losing candidates on its front page as it records that Esther McVey was eliminated after coming bottom with just nine votes.