Newspaper headlines: Tory contenders eye roles in 'Boris cabinet'

By BBC News Staff
  • 15 June 2019
Image caption The Conservative leadership race features heavily in the Sunday papers. The Sunday Times says Tory frontrunner Boris Johnson's rivals are lining up to pitch for the top cabinet positions - with former contender Esther McVey announcing she will back Mr Johnson for prime minister.
Image caption Theresa May is attempting to push through a £27bn cash boost for the education budget in her final weeks as prime minister, according to the Sunday Telegraph, which calls it a "booby trap" for the next leader.
Image caption "Divided, pessimistic, angry" is the mood of the country according to a survey in the Observer. The paper says the results show the UK is a more polarised and pessimistic nation than it has been for decades.
Image caption The Sunday Mirror leads on allegations that Mr Johnson made a foul-mouthed outburst over the families of the 7/7 terror attack. Fire authority chief Brian Coleman said the alleged rant came in a London mayoral briefing about the cost of inquests - something which is disputed by another witness.
Image caption The Mail on Sunday claims that the man brought in to lead Oxfam after the Haiti scandal was accused of covering up a sex scandal at another charity he previously led. Dhananjayan Sriskandarajah has denied the claims, saying he was not involved in the alleged cover-up.
Image caption "Fury at ITV's new 'Jeremy Kyle' show" is the headline in the Sunday People, which says staff are trying to find guests five weeks after the previous show was axed.
Image caption And the Daily Star Sunday has an interview with Corrie legend Chris Quinten and his fiancee Robyn Delabarre, who is 40 years younger.