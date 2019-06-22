Newspaper headlines: Papers focus on reports of Johnson row at home

By BBC News Staff
  • 22 June 2019
Image caption Almost all of Saturday's front pages lead on reports from the Guardian that police were called to the London home of Boris Johnson and his partner in the early hours of Friday morning after a neighbour heard a loud argument. The police said "there was no cause for police action". A spokesman for Mr Johnson said: "No comment".
Image caption The former foreign secretary is of course currently in a run-off with Jeremy Hunt to become the next Conservative party leader and prime minister. The i reports that Mr Hunt refused to comment on what the paper's headline describes as a "domestic row".
Image caption The Daily Mirror also splashes on what it labels "Boris & lover bust-up". It main picture is of Carrie Symonds, as it reports some of what she is claimed to have shouted at Mr Johnson in the post-midnight row that was recorded by a neighbour.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph, which publishes a weekly column written by Mr Johnson, also leads on the story. It reports that three other neighbours in buildings either side of Mr Johnson's said they had not heard anything.
Image caption The Daily Mail's front-page headline is: "Police called in after Boris row with girlfriend". It describes the event as a "midnight fracas" and promises a "full dramatic report" on pages two and three.
Image caption The police response to the incident is described as "Cops' 999 dash to Boris bust-up" on the front page of the Sun. The paper describes Mr Johnson's leadership bid as in "chaos" after the incident.
Image caption The Times reports neighbours as saying they had not even realised that Mr Johnson had been living in the apartment until earlier this week.
Image caption Opting for a different top story, the Daily Star leads on: "Seagulls held us hostage for 6 days". The paper reports two pensioners were left "housebound" after two baby seagulls slipped onto the canopy above their front door. It says Roy Pickard, 77, needed hospital treatment after a bird hit him on the back of the head.
Image caption The top story in the Financial Times is "Trump still 'ready to go' on Iran". The US president tweeted that he had called off an attack in retaliation for Tehran shooting down an unmanned US drone. It says a UK defence official told the paper the decision to abort the mission was communicated to British defence officials at 3am UK time.