Newspaper headlines: 'Archie's big day' and 'no bluff' from Johnson

By BBC News Staff
  • 6 July 2019
Image caption Like many of the papers, the Daily Telegraph features the christening portrait of baby Archie on the lap of the Duchess of Sussex, with the Duke of Sussex by her side. Its lead story features an interview with Boris Johnson - a columnist on the paper - saying he is "not bluffing" about leaving the EU without a deal.
Image caption "Forget that royal christening row," declares the Sunday Express, "Just look at adorable Archie!" In the paper's main story, Boris Johnson supporter Iain Duncan Smith says trade deals are "ready to go" after Brexit, promising "a new age of prosperity".
Image caption Over a black-and-white image of the duke and duchess doting over their son, the Sunday Mirror welcomes the royal baby's debut saying: "It's Aaaaahrchie." The paper says Prince Harry paid tribute to his mother, Princess Diana, at the ceremony.
Image caption "Welcome to the world, Archie," says the Sunday People across the same black-and-white image. The paper's main story reports that police have launched an investigation into allegations that officers mocked the disabled son of Katie Price on video.
Image caption Leaked secret cables from the UK's ambassador to the US branding Donald Trump "inept", "insecure" and "incompetent" are the main story in the Mail on Sunday. The paper says the ambassador's confidential remarks risk a "diplomatic rift" between the two countries.
Image caption The Sunday Times focuses on conflict within the Labour Party, saying that senior MPs have demanded that Jeremy Corbyn sack his advisors as the row over anti-semitism and bullying claims continues. The paper describes it as "civil war".
Image caption The Home Office has set up a "secret programme" to acquire personal data from charities about homeless people that could lead to them being deported, the Observer reports. The paper says the trial programme follows an earlier attempt to deport EU rough sleepers which was ruled unlawful.
Image caption "Ripper 'has only weeks to live'," exclaims the Daily Star on Sunday. The paper cites prison sources saying Peter Sutcliffe, who murdered 13 women, has breathing difficulties, high blood pressure and diabetes, and is not expected to survive beyond this year.

