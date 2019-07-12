Image caption Prisoners are to be given keys to their own cells under a new scheme aimed at improving behaviour in jails, the Times reports. Under the new reforms, inmates who meet standards of behaviour should also be allowed to cook their own meals and take showers when they want, the paper says.

Image caption Britain and France have defied the US by pushing ahead with plans for a "digital tax" on big technology companies, says the Financial Times. The move will escalate a transatlantic row over the treatment of US tech giants Apple, Facebook and Amazon, the paper notes.

Image caption More than 30 whistleblowers, including current staff members, will submit evidence to the equality watchdog's investigation into anti-Semitism in Labour, according to the Guardian. The paper says it comes amid warnings the party has failed to grasp the seriousness of the investigation.

Image caption Tory leadership contender Jeremy Hunt has pledged to boost funding for the Royal Navy if he becomes the next prime minister, the Daily Telegraph reports. Writing in the paper, he cites this week's clash between Britain and Iran in the Gulf as proof that the navy needs more warships.

Image caption Mr Hunt's rival in the race, Boris Johnson, has vowed to pass a new law to end prosecutions of Northern Ireland troops, the front page of the Sun declares. Mr Johnson has also promised to appoint a veterans minister to his Cabinet, the paper says.

Image caption The Daily Mail leads on the news that a woman who was jailed for abusing children at a nursery is to be released following a Parole Board review. It reports that her victims, who are now secondary school age, are said to be "horrified" at the news.

Image caption The UK raising the threat to British ships in Iranian waters in the Gulf makes the front page of the i. The paper says there are fears that UK oil tankers are at risk from gunboat attack.

Image caption The Metro leads on a report that finds bullying of parliamentary staff by MPs is "rampant". Politicians have been subjecting their staff to harassment and violence, an investigator found.

Image caption The Daily Express features the same story on its front page. It notes that investigators uncovered cases of serious sexual assault.

Image caption Football legend Paul Gascoigne has endured "months of torment" after hackers used his social media accounts to send messages begging for sex to models, according to the Daily Star.

There's continuing fallout from the BBC's Panorama investigation into Labour's handling of anti-Semitism allegations.

The Guardian says at least 30 of the party's current and former staff will submit witness statements to the equality watchdog, which is considering whether Labour has unlawfully discriminated against Jewish people.

Some members of the party's ruling National Executive Committee are also said to be concerned they have not seen the material that Labour's bosses have sent to the inquiry, "making it impossible for them to respond credibly to its findings".

In a comment piece for the Guardian, the Momentum founder, Jon Lansman - who sits on the NEC - says he wants to "solve the issue of anti-Semitism", but criticises those who have used it as a weapon to attack Jeremy Corbyn.

"This leads to combative, entrenched opinions on both sides and only makes it harder to tackle the problem," he says.

Image copyright Getty AFP Image caption There is continuing fall-out from the BBC's Panorama investigation into Labour's handling of anti-Semitism allegations

The decision to release a prolific female paedophile from prison prompts a furious response in the Daily Mail, which asks: "How Can This Be Justice?"

Vanessa George, a former nursery worker from Plymouth, was jailed in 2009 for abusing up to 30 babies and toddlers in her care - but will be freed in the autumn after the Parole Board ruled she no longer posed a significant risk.

The Daily Mirror reports that the local MP, Luke Pollard, has asked Justice Secretary David Gauke to urgently review the decision, calling it a "kick in the teeth" for George's victims.

The Parole Board says its ruling was made with "great care" and insists that public safety is "the number one priority".

The Guardian reports that more than 300 primary schools in England that were rated inadequate by Ofsted have been forced to become academies in the past three years.

Analysis of government figures shows that since 2013, a similar number of primaries have been passed from one academy trust to another, allowing their new sponsors to collect millions of pounds in grants.

Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner tells the paper it's "yet another sign that the academy system is failing even on its own terms".

The Department for Education insists that fewer than 4% of academies transferred to another trust last year, most of them voluntarily, and says it won't hesitate to take "swift action" when schools underperform.

British troops commitment

The Sun says Boris Johnson has joined his Conservative leadership rival, Jeremy Hunt, in supporting plans to protect British troops who've served in Northern Ireland from prosecution.

Like Mr Hunt, Mr Johnson also promises to set up a government department focused on delivering care and support for military veterans.

The paper welcomes the pledge from both men, but demands they deliver on the first day of their premiership.

According to the Daily Telegraph, three major supermarket chains are charging customers more for items that are plastic-free.

An investigation found shoppers at Tesco, Sainsbury's and Morrisons pay about 20% less for tins of tuna or baked beans if they buy them as a multipack of four, wrapped in plastic.

And the beaming faces of Eoin Morgan and Joe Root appear on many of the front pages after England thrashed Australia to reach the Cricket World Cup final.

"Blast Off" is the headline in the Telegraph, while the Express declares "Cricket's Coming Home".

The i says that tickets for the final are being advertised on the reselling website, Viagogo, for as much as £20,000.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning