Newspaper headlines: Prisoners to get cell keys and digital tax plan
There's continuing fallout from the BBC's Panorama investigation into Labour's handling of anti-Semitism allegations.
The Guardian says at least 30 of the party's current and former staff will submit witness statements to the equality watchdog, which is considering whether Labour has unlawfully discriminated against Jewish people.
Some members of the party's ruling National Executive Committee are also said to be concerned they have not seen the material that Labour's bosses have sent to the inquiry, "making it impossible for them to respond credibly to its findings".
In a comment piece for the Guardian, the Momentum founder, Jon Lansman - who sits on the NEC - says he wants to "solve the issue of anti-Semitism", but criticises those who have used it as a weapon to attack Jeremy Corbyn.
"This leads to combative, entrenched opinions on both sides and only makes it harder to tackle the problem," he says.
The decision to release a prolific female paedophile from prison prompts a furious response in the Daily Mail, which asks: "How Can This Be Justice?"
Vanessa George, a former nursery worker from Plymouth, was jailed in 2009 for abusing up to 30 babies and toddlers in her care - but will be freed in the autumn after the Parole Board ruled she no longer posed a significant risk.
The Daily Mirror reports that the local MP, Luke Pollard, has asked Justice Secretary David Gauke to urgently review the decision, calling it a "kick in the teeth" for George's victims.
The Parole Board says its ruling was made with "great care" and insists that public safety is "the number one priority".
The Guardian reports that more than 300 primary schools in England that were rated inadequate by Ofsted have been forced to become academies in the past three years.
Analysis of government figures shows that since 2013, a similar number of primaries have been passed from one academy trust to another, allowing their new sponsors to collect millions of pounds in grants.
Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner tells the paper it's "yet another sign that the academy system is failing even on its own terms".
The Department for Education insists that fewer than 4% of academies transferred to another trust last year, most of them voluntarily, and says it won't hesitate to take "swift action" when schools underperform.
British troops commitment
The Sun says Boris Johnson has joined his Conservative leadership rival, Jeremy Hunt, in supporting plans to protect British troops who've served in Northern Ireland from prosecution.
Like Mr Hunt, Mr Johnson also promises to set up a government department focused on delivering care and support for military veterans.
The paper welcomes the pledge from both men, but demands they deliver on the first day of their premiership.
According to the Daily Telegraph, three major supermarket chains are charging customers more for items that are plastic-free.
An investigation found shoppers at Tesco, Sainsbury's and Morrisons pay about 20% less for tins of tuna or baked beans if they buy them as a multipack of four, wrapped in plastic.
And the beaming faces of Eoin Morgan and Joe Root appear on many of the front pages after England thrashed Australia to reach the Cricket World Cup final.
"Blast Off" is the headline in the Telegraph, while the Express declares "Cricket's Coming Home".
The i says that tickets for the final are being advertised on the reselling website, Viagogo, for as much as £20,000.