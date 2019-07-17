Newspaper headlines: Johnson 'fishes for votes' and Hashem Abedi's extradition

By BBC News Staff
  • 17 July 2019
Image caption The Telegraph says Boris Johnson was "fishing for votes" at the final hustings of the Tory leadership contest on Wednesday evening - playing on the moment he brandished a kipper to demonstrate his point about the cost of being a member of the EU. The paper also focuses on what it calls the "TV licence fee police" who will be visiting over-75s to make sure they pay up from next year.
Image caption The Guardian says Mr Johnson was one politician in Theresa May's firing line when she blasted the "absolutism" of some in her party in her final speech as prime minister. Mrs May, who will leave office next week, defended her own actions while declining to reflect on her own reluctance to compromise over Brexit, the paper says.
Image caption The Express leads on the repeated pledge by what it calls a "fired-up" Mr Johnson to deliver Brexit by 31 October. The 4,000-strong rally of Tory members was "jubilant" over Mr Johnson's vow, the paper claims.
Image caption In its splash image, the Times features the same moment - and wordplay - as the Telegraph. But its lead story departs from politics and instead looks at a potential ban on young people driving at night as part of government plans designed to cut accident rates.
Image caption The Financial Times leads on an investigation into how Amazon uses data from other merchants selling goods on its websites. The probe was launched as a "parting shot" by Margrethe Vestager, the outgoing competition commissioner for the EU, the paper says.
Image caption The Metro leads on the arrest of Hashem Abedi, the younger brother of the Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi. The paper says he has "finally" been extradited from Libya "to face justice". He is set to be charged with the murders of the 22 people killed in the explosion in 2017.
Image caption The Mirror also opts to lead on "bomber bro" Hashem Abedi's extradition - which was a "secret deal" according to the tabloid. A relative of one of the victims said the news was a "huge relief".
Image caption The Daily Mail leads on the latest of its series of stories on the dementia care "scandal". It says experts predict dementia care costs will soar by 79% in a decade, meaning care home residents who pay their own bills will face charges £21,000 higher than those who are funded by the taxpayer.
Image caption A hefty bill faced by an air rage passenger accused of trying to storm a cockpit makes the front page of the Sun. Chloe Haines must pay £85,000 to airline Jet2 after sparking fears of a hijack which led RAF fighters to intercept the flight to Turkey last month, the paper says.
Image caption The Daily Star leads on the latest lines on the story of a series of incidents involving a person dressed in a gimp suit in Somerset. Cameron Graham tells the paper he "beat up" a rubber-clad gimp in a car park - but no one believed him until the spate of "attacks" in the same area this week, the Star says.