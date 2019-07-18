Newspaper headlines: Brexit 'day of drama' and Ryanair strike threat

By BBC News Staff
  • 18 July 2019
Image caption Many of the papers lead on a vote by MPs aimed at preventing the UK from leaving the EU without a deal. A majority of 41 approved an amendment which would stop the next prime minster from suspending Parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit. The Metro describes the move as "the first revolt" against Tory leadership contender Boris Johnson.
Image caption The Financial Times says the result of the vote was a "warning sign" of conflict ahead if Mr Johnson does become PM. It says his plan to take Britain out of the EU by 31 October with or without a deal has "suffered a serious setback". The paper reports public finances could take a £30bn hit "under even a relatively benign no-deal exit".
Image caption In much the same vein, the i leads on "Johnson's first defeat". It also calls into question the comments Mr Johnson made about EU fishing rules while brandishing a kipper at a hustings in the leadership contest earlier this week. It said his claims were "done up like a kipper".
Image caption Chancellor Philip Hammond was one of the driving forces behind Thursday's rebellion, the Daily Telegraph reports. It says Mr Hammond texted fellow MPs to urge them to defy the three-line whip and vote to help block a no-deal Brexit. One "furious" Eurosceptic told the paper Mr Hammond had left a "booby trap" for the next PM.
Image caption The Guardian quotes Mr Hammond saying he would "fight no deal every inch of the way". The paper describes the rebellion in the Commons as a "brutal preview" of things to come if Mr Johnson enters Downing Street. It brands the votes, abstentions, and resignation of minister Margot James as a "day of drama" in Parliament.
Image caption While the Times nods towards the dramatic day in the Commons, its lead story is a £2bn pay rise for public sector workers, set to be unveiled as one of Theresa May's last acts as prime minister. Police officers, soldiers and teachers are among those to be given above-inflation pay rises, the government will announce next week.
Image caption The Star warns holidaymakers of a potential strike by Ryanair pilots over the summer. It says action by staff at the budget airline, as part of a pay dispute, could jeopardise thousands of British families' holiday plans.
Image caption The Daily Mail's lead story says one in three people with dementia have been forced to sell their homes to cover the costs of their care. The figure comes from a poll conducted by the newspaper, which is campaigning against what it calls the "dementia care cost betrayal".
Image caption Boris Johnson, the frontrunner in the Tory leadership contest, tells the Daily Express he would end the "cruel injustices" faced by people with dementia if he becomes prime minister. Mr Johnson also repeats his vow to reject any further delay to Brexit, the paper says.
Image caption TV star Ant McPartlin's driving ban has ended early, according to the Sun. McPartlin cut five months off his 20-month court punishment for drinking and driving by completing a course, the paper reports.
Image caption The government could face a welfare bill increase of £1.6bn as a "shock" result of making over-75s pay for TV licences, the Daily Mirror reports. The paper says more older people are signing up for pension credit because this would entitle them to free licences when the new rules are enforced.