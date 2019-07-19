Newspaper headlines: UK tanker seizures dominate front pages

By BBC News Staff
  • 19 July 2019
Image caption News that two oil tankers - one British-flagged and another British-owned - have been seized by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in the Gulf dominates the front pages of Saturday's papers. The British-flagged Stena Impero had been en route to Saudi Arabia when it "abruptly" changed course and began sailing towards the Iranian island of Qeshm, the Daily Telegraph reports.
Image caption The owners of the Stena Impero said the ship was approached by "unidentified small craft and a helicopter during transit of the Strait of Hormuz while the vessel was in international waters", the Guardian reports. The Ministry of Defence said it was urgently looking into what happened.
Image caption For the Daily Mail, the seizures edge the world closer to the "brink of conflict". The paper describes the incident as a "major escalation of tensions".
Image caption According to the Financial Times, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said the Stena Impero was seized by its naval forces as it moved through the Strait of Hormuz - a key Gulf waterway. The elite force is quoted as saying that the tanker "failed to observe international maritime rules and regulations".
Image caption Britain is heading for a military "showdown" with Iran following the seizures, according to the Daily Express. It notes that Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt was briefed in Whitehall at a Cobra security meeting.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror quotes Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt as describing the seizures as "unacceptable".
Image caption In other news, landed gentry in the UK have doubled their wealth in the last decade, according to the i weekend. The paper says 600 aristocratic families are now as wealthy as they were at the height of the British Empire.
Image caption The Sun reports that Boris Johnson, the frontrunner to be the next Conservative leader and prime minister, is ready to move his partner, Carrie Symonds, into 10 Downing Street. Mr Johnson has been dating the former Tory Party director of communications for nearly a year, the paper notes.
Image caption Pensions scams are costing British savers £4bn a year and are the "next big financial scandal", according to the Times. The paper says mis-selling cases have risen sharply since 2015.
Image caption And finally, loud fans at a Dad's Army TV recording were likened to rabid Brexiteers by one of the show's stars, according to the Daily Star.