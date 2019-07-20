Image caption

The Sunday Times carries an image of "the moment Iran struck Britain" on its front page and says ministers took their eye of the ball when they failed to act on previous threats. However, for its lead story, it says Europe are secretly reaching out to Boris Johnson in an attempt to avert a no-deal Brexit. According to the paper, German, French, Dutch and Belgian officials have held "peace talks" with two of Johnson's cabinet allies, and adds that Ireland's deputy prime minister has indicated that Dublin is prepared to compromise.