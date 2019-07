Image caption

The Times also tips Ms Patel for a top job, reporting that she is on course to be home secretary. The 47-year-old Brexiteer was forced to quit as international development secretary in November 2017 over unauthorised meetings with Israeli officials. However, the future of Mr Johnson's leadership rival Mr Hunt is in doubt as he has resisted demotion from foreign secretary and turned down the post of defence secretary, the paper says.