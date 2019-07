Image caption

Most of the front pages focus on Boris Johnson's cabinet appointments, with the i declaring "the Brexiteers have taken over". The paper notes he has sent some "powerful critics" to the backbenches, while key jobs have been given to Leave-supporting MPs - with Dominic Raab as foreign secretary and Priti Patel as home secretary. Sajid Javid - who backed Remain in the 2016 referendum but has never hidden his Euroscepticism - was appointed chancellor.