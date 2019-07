Image caption

The Daily Mail has an exclusive interview with former judge Sir Richard Henriques who carried out an inquiry into Operation Midland, the police investigation into the false allegations made by Carl Beech. Beech, who was known as "Nick", was jailed for 18 years for making up the claims of murder and child sexual abuse. Sir Richard says police officers did not have the right to search the properties, effectively fooling a judge into granting warrants. Police watchdog the IOPC has said officers acted "with due diligence and in good faith at the time", while Met Police Deputy Commissioner Sir Stephen House also said he believed officers worked in good faith.