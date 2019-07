Image caption

New Justice Secretary Robert Buckland has given his support to a campaign calling for suspects in sex offence cases to be given anonymity under the law, until they are charged. Mr Buckland told the Times he was backing the call - fronted by Sir Cliff Richard and Paul Gambaccini - but it should also be extended to all serious crimes, not just sex offences. Currently, police guidance says suspects' names should not be published until they are charged - but there is no law preventing them being named by other means.