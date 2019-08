Image caption

The Mail on Sunday's top story also relates to the death of Epstein, but quotes sources as saying the FBI inquiry will now look at his associates. The Mail reports that British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell - who was a friend of Prince Andrew and Epstein - will be the "key" now. It comes after new court documents relating to a 2015 defamation case against Ms Maxwell were released on Friday. The paper says they contain an allegation that Prince Andrew groped a woman, which he denies.