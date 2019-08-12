Newspaper headlines: PM and Carrie Symonds' first public engagement

By BBC News Staff
  • 12 August 2019
Image caption A photo of Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds together at their first joint public engagement is splashed across some of the papers. The Daily Telegraph's lead story focuses on a new poll which says the prime minister has the support of more than half of the public to deliver Brexit by any means - including suspending Parliament.
Image caption That photo also features on the front of the Times, which leads on the US saying it will "enthusiastically" back a no-deal Brexit and work with the UK immediately on sector-by-sector trade agreements.
Image caption MPs are calling for a ban on all mobile phone use while driving, reports the Daily Mail. It says ministers will warn that hands-free kits create the same crash risks as holding a phone.
Image caption The i leads on the same story, saying police could get new technology to enforce a ban.
Image caption National Grid experienced three blackout "near misses" in recent weeks before Friday saw nearly one million people lose power, according to industry sources cited in the Guardian. The paper quotes the sources as saying National Grid has been aware of the potential for a wide-scale blackout "for years".
Image caption The Daily Mirror leads on criticism of Nigel Farage's comments that the Duke of Sussex's popularity had "fallen off a cliff" since he met his wife. The Brexit Party leader is accused of "barely concealed racism".
Image caption The use of facial recognition technology in security cameras in the King's Cross area of central London makes the front page of the Financial Times. The paper says the developer for the site claimed the cameras were for public security but would not confirm how long facial recognition had been active.
Image caption The Daily Express highlights new figures that show violent assaults on police officers have risen by a third in four years. Officers on duty in the UK are being injured at a rate of 28 a day, the paper reports.
Image caption The Metro leads on a university banning the sale of burgers on campus to help tackle global warming. Goldsmiths, University of London, says it will remove all beef products from canteens and shops next month.
Image caption And burgers also make the front of the Daily Star. The paper claims police lured an intruder out of an attic with a burger and fries. It says the man refused to come down until he got his McDonald's order.