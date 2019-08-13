Paper headlines: No 10 'risks betrayal' and commuters 'priced out'

By BBC News Staff
  13 August 2019
Image caption A range of stories are splashed across Wednesday's front pages. Downing Street risks betraying the UK people by forcing through a no-deal Brexit, warns Phillip Hammond in an article for the Times - his first public intervention since resigning as chancellor.
Image caption Brexit is also the main issue in the Daily Telegraph. The paper quotes Commons speaker John Bercow as saying he will refuse to let Boris Johnson shut down Parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit and that he will fight any attempt to suspend Parliament "with every bone in my body".
Image caption "Commuters 'priced out' by new hike in rail fares", is the headline in the Guardian. A 2.9% increase in rail fairs is due to be confirmed on Wednesday, says the paper, which would mean the overall cost of train travel has risen by 46% since 2009.
Image caption The scale of damage caused by air pollution, highlighted by a new report, is the lead in the Metro. The findings show that air pollution in some cities is as bad for health as smoking a packet of cigarettes a day.
Image caption The Sun focuses on another health warning, with a major study suggesting social media is damaging children's mental health. It says the study - of 10,000 children - found checking Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat weekly means the risk of suffering "psychological distress" is up to 20%.
Image caption "Britain's jobs boom" is the focus for the Daily Mail. It says the number of Britons in work has soared by more than a million since the Brexit vote - thanks to a record 15.55 million women currently in work.
Image caption Universities are facing criticism over their admissions policies, reports the i. As a review is launched into the rise of unconditional offers, the paper says there have been calls for students to make applications after receiving their exam results.
Image caption The Daily Express leads with anger over pay rises for BBC staff at the same time as axing free TV licences for millions of pensioners. The paper says hundreds of BBC staff have received pay rises of more than 20% - described as "despicable" by campaigners.
Image caption The Daily Star splashes on a couple who have credited their cat for their £1m lottery win. The paper says the pair bought the scratchcard after dashing out to buy dinner for their cat, Shortcake.
Image caption And "£1m in the kitty" is the take in the Daily Mirror, which says the couple's trip to buy cat food had a "furry-tale ending".