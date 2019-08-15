Paper headlines: Corbyn's bid 'to oust Johnson' over Brexit

By BBC News Staff
  • 15 August 2019
Image caption Jeremy Corbyn is the lead for some of the papers, including the Guardian, which says he is calling on rebel Tories and other party leaders to oust Boris Johnson and allow Labour to form a caretaker government to stop a no-deal Brexit.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads on the same story, saying the Labour leader's move had long been expected, but "it was thought he would not act until MPs returned from the summer recess".
Image caption The Daily Mail also leads with Mr Corbyn's letter, saying the Labour leader is plotting "a desperate coup" to be caretaker prime minister.
Image caption The Daily Express focuses on Boris Johnson's warning to pro-EU MPs that their attempts to stop the UK leaving the EU without a deal are backfiring by making the last resort option more likely.
Image caption The Times splashes with its own investigation which it claims reveals that call handlers working for the police have been trained to mislead victims of fraud into thinking their cases will be investigated, when most are never looked at again. It quotes Home Secretary Priti Patel as saying she was very concerned and had asked the police for an urgent update.
Image caption Footballer Emiliano Sala was poisoned by carbon dioxide just before the plane he was in crashed into the Channel, reports the Metro. A new report also found it was likely pilot David Ibbotson, whose body has not been recovered, was also poisoned.
Image caption The story that some A-level students needed just 55% to be awarded an A grade in maths is the main focus in the i.
Image caption The Sun claims Prince Harry has caused outrage by using a private jet for the second time in two weeks despite his own warnings about the risks of climate change.
Image caption The Financial Times leads on growing fears of a global economic downturn after disappointing data from China and Germany.
Image caption Further accusations against Ghislaine Maxwell - the former girlfriend of US financier Jeffrey Epstein - make the front of the Daily Mirror. It says the sister of one of his victims accused Ms Maxwell of luring her into Epstein's trap. The paper says Ms Maxwell has always strenuously denied claims she recruited underage girls for him.
Image caption And the Daily Star leads on claims from reality TV star Gemma Collins that three members of her family were struck down with heart attacks in a week.