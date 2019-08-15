Newspaper headlines: Tory rebels 'side with Corbyn's bid to topple PM'

By BBC News Staff
  • 15 August 2019
Image caption The reaction to Jeremy Corbyn's plan to lead a caretaker government to stop a no-deal Brexit features on many of the front pages. The Times says some hardline Tory Remainer MPs have hinted they could support Mr Corbyn.
Image caption Four Tory rebels - Dominic Grieve, Sir Oliver Letwin, Dame Caroline Spelman and Nick Boles - have welcomed Mr Corbyn's plan, according to the Daily Telegraph.
Image caption The Liberal Democrats are under increasing pressure to back Mr Corbyn as a caretaker prime minister, claims the Guardian. It says the party - after initially sounding hostile towards the idea - has found itself isolated among groups opposed to no deal.
Image caption The i leads on SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon's support for the plan to put the Labour leader into No 10.
Image caption Nora Quoirin's grandfather says there remain many unanswered questions about the teenager's death in Malaysia, reports the Daily Mail. He is quoted as saying "dark areas" surround her death as police admit the place where her body was found was searched repeatedly.
Image caption A civil servant being stabbed outside the Home Office in an "unprovoked daylight attack" is the main story in the Metro. The paper says police were not treating the attack as terror-related "at this early stage".
Image caption "Stabbed in the heart of Britain" is the Sun's take on the same story. The paper also features the fatal stabbing of a 52-year-old man, Peter Duncan, in Newcastle.
Image caption The death of Peter Duncan is also the lead in the Daily Mirror. The paper reports that the father was stabbed with a screwdriver after he intervened in a row involving a group of youths in Newcastle.
Image caption The Daily Express leads on the fall in the number of criminal prosecutions in England and Wales, saying it has reached an all-time low. The paper claims millions of victims are being denied justice.
Image caption Gibraltar releasing an Iranian tanker at the centre of a dispute between the UK and Iran makes the front of the Financial Times. It says the decision will ease tensions between the two countries.
Image caption And a story about a "psycho seagull" is splashed across the Daily Star, which says the bird ripped out half a cat's tongue and tried to eat it.