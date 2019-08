Image caption

Several of the front pages lead on German Chancellor Angela Merkel's suggestion that an alternative to the Irish backstop plan could be found within 30 days. Mr Johnson has called for the backstop - which aims to avoid a return to physical checks at the Irish border - to be removed from any Brexit deal. The i says the meeting has raised hopes the EU could renegotiate but it predicts a "cooler reception" in France, where Mr Johnson is meeting President Emmanuel Macron later.