Newspaper review: Amazon fires and Johnson-Trump G7 talks

By BBC News Staff
  • 24 August 2019
Image caption There are a mix of stories on Saturday's front pages. Most of the broadsheets focus on this weekend's G7 meeting between world leaders. "Johnson calls on G7 to take action as Amazon burns," reads the headline on the front page of the i.
Image caption The Guardian also leads with the Amazon fires, reporting that, ahead of this weekend's summit, France and Ireland have threatened to block the free trade agreement between the EU and South American nations if Brazil does not stop deforestation.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says Boris Johnson will lay out his red lines for a post-Brexit trade agreement with the US. The UK prime minister is expected to tell Donald Trump that the NHS is "off the table" in negotiations - and chlorinated chicken won't feature in any future deal either, the paper says.
Image caption The Times also leads on a similar theme, with the headline: "NHS not up for grabs, Johnson to tell Trump". It says Downing Street expects the meeting between the prime minister and the US president to be "positive", with US ambassador Woody Johnson is also quoted as saying a future deal would herald "a new era of friendship" between the countries.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Daily Express headlines on an "emergency summit" to combat "soaring violence" in the UK. It reports that chief constables will hold a "crisis meeting" next month following the rise in violence against the police. The paper also previews the bank holiday weather: "Keep your cool, 30C sizzler on the way".
Image caption More allegations are being made about Prince Andrew on the front page of the Daily Mirror.
Image caption The Sun quotes what it describes as close friends of Prince Andrew saying while he did have relationships they were always with adult women.
Image caption "They're at it again," says the Daily Star as it continues its campaign against pesky seagulls. According to the paper, children's TV star Dave Benson Phillips said a "thieving" gull threw up and "showered" his car with poo, in what it describes as a "deliberate act of revenge".