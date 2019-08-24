Newspaper review: Boris Johnson talks to Donald Trump and 'threatens' EU

By BBC News Staff
  • 24 August 2019
Image caption Some papers look ahead to Boris Johnson's meeting with US President Donald Trump at the G7 summit in Biarritz later, with the Sunday Telegraph reporting the prime minister "laid out terms for a trade deal with America" in a "tense" phone call on Friday evening. "Boris tells Trump: it's time to help British firms," is its headline.
Image caption According to the Sunday Express, a UK-US trade deal is "done". Whereas the Telegraph says Mr Johnson demanded the US remove "very considerable barriers" to British companies supplying goods to the States, the Express reports that "allies of the US president have made it clear that the two countries are on the verge of a major deal".
Image caption The Mail on Sunday focuses on Mr Johnson's later meeting with European Council President Donald Tusk. It says the PM will tell him that - in the event of a no-deal Brexit - the UK will withhold £30bn of the "divorce bill" his predecessor Theresa May had agreed to provide to cover existing EU commitments.
Image caption The threat "raises election stakes", according to the Sunday Times, which describes it as a ploy to win over Brexit Party supporters. "The prime minister's team are working on a populist emergency budget in October, in which fuel duty will be cut for the first time in eight years, paving the way for a general election the same month," it reports.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Observer says Mr Johnson has sought legal advice about shutting down Parliament for five weeks. The paper says the plan to suspend Commons sittings from 9 September is designed to stop MPs from trying to block a no-deal Brexit.
Image caption And the Daily Star Sunday carries an interview with The X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne, who tells of her "heartbreak" at discovering her mother had been held by police for shoplifting as a child.