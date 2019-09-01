Newspaper headlines: 'Ready, steady, chaos' as Tory rebels 'face axe'

  • 1 September 2019
Image caption Most of Monday's front pages lead on what could happen at Westminster this week. "Ready, steady, chaos!" is the Metro's take, as MPs prepare to return to work on Tuesday. The paper says "mayhem looms" after Downing Street signalled any new laws to block a hard Brexit could simply be ignored.
Image caption A warning from the prime minister is the lead for the Daily Express. It says Boris Johnson has vowed to boot out any Tory MPs who try to block a no-deal Brexit.
Image caption The PM's threat also makes the front of the Telegraph, which says the rebels could include former cabinet ministers Philip Hammond, David Gauke and David Lidington.
Image caption The same story is splashed across the Daily Mail, with the headline "back me or I'll sack you". The paper says the PM was due to meet the rebels on Monday but pulled out because, according to an insider, he felt there was no point speaking to them.
Image caption The Guardian says the move shows Boris Johnson is ready to destroy his own parliamentary majority, and would pave the way for an imminent general election.
Image caption The i reports that cabinet minister Michael Gove's suggestion that the government could ignore legislation to stop a no-deal Brexit has sparked "fury".
Image caption Away from Brexit, the Times features on its front page the news that pharmacies in England will offer on-the-spot heart health checks from next month. It reports that the checks will be available on request and directed at people who may be unaware they are at risk.
Image caption The Financial Times reports that a Labour government would cost companies £300bn by confiscating shares and handing them to workers. The paper says it would be one of the biggest state raids on the private sector to take place in a western democracy.
Image caption The Daily Mirror focuses on what it calls a "trophy hunt scandal", saying British tourists are killing monkeys for cheap thrills "on sick safaris".
Image caption The Sun leads on Kellie Maloney's revelation that she attempted suicide after missing her former lifestyle as boxing promoter Frank.
Image caption And finally, the Daily Star says a 3ft 8in panto star is angry at being mocked about her height - by fellow "dwarfs".