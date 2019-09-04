Newspaper headlines: 'Boris loses control'

By BBC News Staff
  • 4 September 2019
Image caption "Now the MPs take control," is the headline on the front of the Metro, after Tory rebels joined Labour MPs in a bid to rule out a no-deal Brexit. MPs voted 328 to 301 to take control of the parliamentary agenda, meaning they can bring forward a bill seeking to delay the UK's exit date.
Image caption The i's front page headline also takes a view on who now has control in Parliament - claiming Mr Johnson has lost it.
Image caption The Daily Mirror has the same idea as the i, opting for the headline: "Boris loses control". A picture of the prime minister clutching his head fills its front page and is captioned "Political headache".
Image caption The Guardian describes the result of the Commons votes as a "humiliating defeat" for the prime minister. It reports: "Several MPs appear to have been emboldened, rather than deterred, by the threat of losing the party whip - and by Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament".
Image caption The Financial Times says the 21 Tory MPs who defied the government have "in effect sacrificed their political careers" by trying to block a no-deal exit from the EU. Now, Mr Johnson's Brexit policy is "facing ruin", it reports.
Image caption A different view of the night's events is offered on the front page of the Brexit-supporting Daily Express. "Parliament surrenders to the EU", is its main headline and an accompanying headline lambasts "another shameful day in our so-called democracy" and calls the Commons poll a "vote to betray Brexit".
Image caption The Daily Telegraph focuses its front page on Mr Johnson being "forced" into seeking a snap general election. It describes Tuesday as a "day of extraordinary bloodletting" after the government said the whip would be withdrawn from the Tories who rebelled against the government.
Image caption "Now you decide, Britain" is the headline on the front of the Daily Mail, below a photo of Mr Johnson pointing towards the camera. The UK is "hurtling towards a general election", the paper reports.
Image caption A similar theme is followed by the Sun, with the headline "Over to you, Britain" again with Boris Johnson's pointed finger. Its story focuses on the prime minister's pledge to call for a general election if MPs vote in favour of no-deal legislation on Wednesday. "Livid Boris Johnson demanded the British people decide Brexit's fate," the tabloid reports.
Image caption But the Times reports the prime minister may face opposition to his call for a general election. Nick Brown, Labour's chief whip, has said his party would not "fall into an elephant trap" of agreeing to a snap poll if it could make crashing out of the EU without a deal more likely.
