Image caption "PM defiant as brother walks out" is the headline on the front of the i. It accompanies a photo of Remain-supporting Jo Johnson, who resigned as an MP and minister saying he was "torn between family loyalty and the national interest".

Image caption The Metro leads with the same story, using the play on words "Blond leaving the blond" as its headline. The paper says the minister's departure shows the "Brexit civil war" has reached the PM's family. It reports the prime minister "begged Jo to stay during a late-night heart-to-heart".

Image caption "Even Boris' own family don't trust him" declares the Daily Mirror front page, alongside a photo of Johnson siblings Rachel, Boris and Jo. The PM's sister has told him to "climb down from the greasy pole" and change his Brexit policy, the paper reports.

Image caption The Guardian says the younger Mr Johnson is putting "country before family" and describes his resignation as an "extraordinary blow" to his brother's premiership. Despite the PM refusing to delay Brexit, he "appeared to be increasingly losing control of the timetable", the paper reports.

Image caption The resignation "added to a sense that the prime minister's attempts to turn the Conservatives into a hard-Brexit party could create a schism, with moderate Tories abandoning their traditional home", the Financial Times says. The PM "appeared rattled" during a speech after his brother quit the party, it reports.

Image caption A speech bubble emerging from a photo of the prime minister's face on the front of the Daily Star reads: "Slippery little creature? I think I know the chappy..." But the Star hasn't gone political on its front page - the image accompanies a story claiming that the mystery of the Loch Ness Monster has been solved. The "fearsome beast is actually a giant eel", according to the tabloid.

Image caption Labour is "plotting" to delay a general election until November and has been in talks with the SNP to ensure one does not happen before 20 October, says the Daily Telegraph's lead story. An opinion piece by columnist Allison Pearson claims that, despite recent parliamentary defeats, "millions of normal people are thankful [Boris Johnson] is brave enough to take a hard and unpopular" Brexit stance.

Image caption The Times says the prime minister has made a "chaotic debut on the campaign trail", reporting he was "harangued in the street" and criticised for using police recruits as the backdrop for a speech. His decision to speak in front of student officers in West Yorkshire has been called "inappropriate", the paper reports.

Image caption The Daily Express dubs Princess Charlotte "her royal shyness" on its front page. It reports Prince George comforted his younger sister on her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea.

Image caption "At least someone's getting on with their brother," the Sun says on its front page, with an image of the happy royal children placed just a few inches to the right of an image of the Johnson brothers.

Image caption "Greed of BA pilots wrecking holidays" is the headline on the front of the Daily Mail, which reports British Airways is on the brink of its first pilots' strike after they demanded an extra £11,600 a year. Pilots' union Balpa says that avoiding a strike and agreeing a deal "surely must be the desired outcome" for BA.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Johnson gave a speech at a police training academy in Wakefield following his brother's resignation

According to the leads in the Times and the Daily Telegraph, Labour plans to block a general election until the prime minister has secured an extension to the Brexit deadline.

The Telegraph says Labour and the SNP have agreed to withhold support for an election before 19 October - the date by which Mr Johnson will have to have secured a further Brexit extension.

The paper adds that some senior Labour figures want a delay until November so that Brexit will already have been extended by the time Britain goes to the polls.

The leader column in the Financial Times has a damning assessment of Labour's economic policies and warns that voters who may soon have to decide whether to back the party in an election should be in no doubt what they would be opting for.

It says Labour's agenda is untried and radical - with no precedent in Europe, beyond a rapidly aborted Swedish scheme.

It is a one-way bet, according to the paper. At worst, it says it would destroy investor confidence and usher in economic disaster. At best, it would be an expensive wasted opportunity to solve the country's problems.

There is frustration and dismay at England's performance in the fourth Ashes Test - on the day that the Australian batsman, Steve Smith, scored a double century.

The Mirror describes the team as flops and urges them to show real steel. For the Daily Mail, they have been flat, sloppy and shambolic - and a headline goes on to call them village idiots. England seem determined to hand the Ashes on a plate to Australia, the paper complains.

The Sun says England need another Ben Stokes miracle to save the series.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The modern myth of the monster gathered pace in the 1930s but this famous 1934 photo was later revealed to be a fake

Finally, could the Loch Ness Monster be a giant eel? It's a question many papers are asking this morning, after one of the largest scientific studies of the loch.

According to the Telegraph, scientists from New Zealand extracted DNA samples at different depths all over the loch, to find what lay underneath, and found a surprising amount of eel DNA.

They found no reptilian DNA , ruling out past theories of a Jurassic-era creature. That - says the i - is the slippery truth about the Loch Ness Monster.