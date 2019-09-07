Image caption Several papers cover the fall-out from Boris Johnson's week of Parliamentary defeats. The Times says the prime minister is under pressure to "come up with a plan B" as opposition parties pledged to veto his call for a general election.

Image caption The opposition are effectively holding the prime minister "hostage" over his election bid, says the i newspaper. It says Mr Johnson is caught between breaking his promise about leaving the EU on 31 October or resigning two months into the job.

Image caption "The great election stitch-up", declares the Daily Mail, saying that Labour and Remain parties have "scuppered" plans for a snap election. An opinion poll for the paper says 75% of people believe MPs are failing them.

Image caption The Guardian says the move to block an election means Boris Johnson's choices are narrowing. A "nuclear option" of resigning may be his only chance of securing an election before 31 October, the paper says.

Image caption It was "the week that shook the Tory party to its core", says the Financial Times. The paper's main story is an interview with Labour's shadow chancellor, John McDonnell, who says he will end the City's "offensive" culture of huge bonuses.

Image caption The Duke of Cambridge has spoken of his "fury" about racist incidents in football, says the Daily Express. Prince William, who is president of the Football Association, is calling for better links between police and football authorities over abuse on social media.

Image caption One of Strictly Come Dancing's professionals, Giovanni Pernice, was attacked with pepper spray by masked robbers, says the Sun. The paper says the dancer had feared it was acid at first.

Image caption Another Strictly story leads the Daily Star. Ex-Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldsley says friends have jokingly warned that she will fall victim to the "curse" - one of the relationship break-ups or scandals for which the show has been blamed.

Image caption And the Daily Mirror says that unsuspecting customers in fish and chip shops are being served up endangered species. The paper ran DNA tests which suggested dishes such as rock salmon contained threatened spiny dogfish and starry smooth-hound shark.

The Times says Boris Johnson is being told to come up with a Plan B on Brexit, as opposition leaders say they will reject his call for a general election.

Government sources suggest cabinet ministers have demanded a "fundamental rethink" of his strategy.

The Guardian says it now appears unlikely Mr Johnson will succeed in his bid to force an election before 31 October, unless he takes the "nuclear option" of resigning.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The prime minister mulled over his Brexit options on a visit to Aberdeenshire

The Sun believes the prime minister is prepared to step down and risk Labour getting into office, rather than delay Brexit.

It also reports that Downing Street advisers are in talks to try to find what they call a "third way" out of the deadlock.

The Daily Mail is scathing about the opposition pact to reject a new request for an election until Brexit is delayed, describing it as "the great election stitch-up".

It says its own poll suggests "half of voters want an early election".

The Financial Times says calls are growing for Mr Johnson to "rein in" his chief adviser, Dominic Cummings. The paper says he is "seen by some in Westminster as the real leader of the country".

'Total contempt'

A "Tory insider" reveals that Mr Cummings' strategy "is to scorch the earth, destroy what's in front of him with a mind to rebuilding something else".

And a former cabinet minister who was among the rebels purged from the party earlier this week condemns the move as that of someone with "total contempt for the party".

The Times has learned that the MPs who proposed legislation to block no-deal had received assurances from European leaders that they would approve a three-month extension to Brexit to try to break the deadlock.

It says the MPs have also "drawn up plans to take Boris Johnson to court if he follows through on his pledge not to put his name to an extension request".

David Gauke, who was expelled from the party this week, tells the Guardian Mr Johnson's divisive strategy risks creating a "Farage-lite party" that will alienate millions of traditional Tory voters and leave deep scars.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe left a legacy of "rancour"

Many of the papers examine the legacy of Robert Mugabe, following his death at the age of 95.

The Times says his body is returning home "to wrangling and rancour over his legacy", and suggests his widow, Grace, may struggle "to live comfortably in Zimbabwe without the protection of her husband's status".

It says the current president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, could face pressure to investigate allegations surrounding her use of state funds.

The i newspaper says "she is believed to have amassed a business empire using state funds" and through the illegal diamond trade.

A man whose teenaged son bought a rucksack from Amazon speaks in the Daily Mail of his "shock" after he was given the option of buying an eight-inch kitchen knife along with the school bag.

Wiz Bonafia, who is a special constable, says he found it worrying that the purchase was made to seem normal. Amazon says it has removed the offer, and says it has checks to stop people under 25 from buying knives.

The Sun reveals that the Duchess of Sussex flew to New York on Friday to watch her friend Serena Williams play in the US Open final, after turning down an invitation to stay with the Queen at Balmoral.

The paper says Meghan and Prince Harry had said they were "too busy" to make the trip to Scotland with other Royals. The duchess is said to have taken a commercial flight from Heathrow and paid to offset her carbon emissions.

The Daily Express turns its attention to the Duke of Cambridge, saying he has "declared war on racists" in football.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Prince William demanded action against racist abuse of footballers

Prince William demands action against what he calls the "outrageous" resurgence of abuse against black Premier League stars, warning that it is affecting the mental health of both players and fans.

Hundreds of clergy are said by the Guardian to be in financial hardship, with some resorting to payday lenders to get by.

It says "some vicars are tens of thousands of pounds in debt and relying on charity handouts to make ends meet", with some affected by the changes to child benefit.

That, says the paper, is despite the Church of England "sitting on a multibillion-pound investment fund".

The church says it takes the wellbeing of its clergy "extremely seriously", adding that "problem debt is a widespread and serious issue in our society".

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

And amid the tragedy and devastation of Hurricane Dorian, the Daily Mail carries a tale of hope.

A British woman who was buried under rubble for four days was rescued when her husband called for help, thousands of miles away in the UK.

The man in West Sussex contacted the crew of a nearby Royal Fleet Auxiliary ship and directed them to where she had been staying - using a Google maps reference.

She was found, along with another woman and her three children, on the island of Great Abaco.