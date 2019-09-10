Image caption

The Daily Mail claims a victory for its campaign on addictive prescription drugs, saying an official review will call for a national helpline and new guidelines for when doctors should intervene. One in four adults has been given potentially addictive pills over the past year, the paper adds. It also has room for its take on the Speaker's resignation. "End of the Bercow show, the partisan pipsqueak who disgraced his office," it says.