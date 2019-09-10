Newspaper headlines: 'Partisan pipsqueak' and 'stunning' Downton Abbey film

By BBC News Staff
  • 10 September 2019
Image caption The resignation of House of Commons Speaker John Bercow leads many of Tuesday's papers, with The Daily Telegraph saying Mr Bercow's move is "timed to ensure" Remain-supporting MPs choose his replacement. Cartoonist Matt cheekily suggests Parliament's suspension cut short the Speaker's leaving speech by five weeks.
Image caption The Speaker's departure leads the i newspaper, which says his decision prompted "Brexiteer fury". The paper also touches on Theresa May's resignation honours list, which it says is "revenge on her party rivals". The i gives the new Downton Abbey film a four-star review. "Downton shines on the big screen," it says.
Image caption Mr Bercow's resignation also leads the Metro, which says the planned departure date of 31 October - the day Britain is due to leave the EU - is a "final jab" at Boris Johnson. "Order! And out," the paper says next to an image of the tearful Speaker in the Commons on Monday. Meanwhile, the stars of the new Downton film are pictured. "Many Abbey returns," the paper says.
Image caption "No shame," the Daily Mirror says of former Prime Minister Theresa May's resignation honours, with Labour chair Ian Lavery telling the paper the list of gongs shows the Tories "only care about looking after their own".
Image caption The Times leads on John Bercow quitting as Speaker. It also reports on its front page that a new minute-by-minute account of the asteroid strike that wiped out the dinosaurs has been pieced together by a rock sample found off the coast of Mexico showing the force was equivalent to 10 billion Hiroshima bombs.
Image caption Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson is ready to officially call for Article 50 - which triggered Britain's exit from the EU - to be revoked, the Guardian reports on its front page. The move would be part of an effort to position the Lib Dems as "the most pro-EU political party," the paper adds.
Image caption The Daily Express says Boris Johnson made a "barnstorming" late-night speech to the Commons as he ruled out asking the EU for a further delay over Brexit. The paper says the PM "savaged" MPs for refusing to back a general election.
Image copyright Daily Mail
Image caption The Daily Mail claims a victory for its campaign on addictive prescription drugs, saying an official review will call for a national helpline and new guidelines for when doctors should intervene. One in four adults has been given potentially addictive pills over the past year, the paper adds. It also has room for its take on the Speaker's resignation. "End of the Bercow show, the partisan pipsqueak who disgraced his office," it says.
Image caption A rise in people addicted to prescription drugs also leads the Sun. "Top of the poppers," its headline reads. The front page gives news of the Speaker's resignation a small showing. The paper says Mr Bercow has "vowed to still frustrate" Boris Johnson "despite being toppled by the Tories".
Image caption British banks face a "deluge" of last-minute compensation claims over the payment protection insurance scandal, the Financial Times reports. The paper says millions of customers "raced" to submit claims ahead of the late August deadline. The total cost has hit £50bn, the FT adds.
Image caption A slight break from Brexit and Westminster drama as the Daily Star reports Strictly Come Dancing's Kevin Clifton was helped to overcome "depression and alcohol demons" by the late Princess Diana's life coach.