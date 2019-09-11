Image copyright Getty Images

The i paper leads with news that restrictions on foreign students preventing them from staying in the UK to work following their graduation are to be relaxed.

The policy "marks a significant departure from the immigration clampdown enforced by Theresa May when she was home secretary and PM," the paper says.

Brexit solution?

The Daily Telegraph, meanwhile, asks on its front page whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson could solve the Brexit deadlock with a plan for a regulatory rather than a customs border in the Irish Sea.

The paper suggests the DUP has been receptive to the idea. Expectations are rising in Brussels, according to the Financial Times, that Boris Johnson is preparing to shift his position on a Northern Ireland-only backstop.

But the Guardian reports that the newly appointed EU trade commissioner, Phil Hogan, said that while the proposal of an "all-Ireland" customs zone offered some hope, it was "some distance from a Brexit solution".

The Times suggests a breakthrough is "just about plausible but very far from likely".

According to the Sun, Boris Johnson also faces questions of faith from the Eurosceptics within his party.

Mr Johnson is said to have told Tory rebels that he is ready for what he calls "spears in my back" from hard-line members of the pro-Brexit European Research Group if he softens his stance on the Irish backstop.

'Germageddon'

Several papers report that in the past decade 19 untreatable so-called superbugs have been identified in the UK.

The Sun labels it "Germageddon", beneath a warning by the chief medical officer for England Prof Dame Sally Davies that the drug-resistant bacteria could kill 10 million people a year unless action is taken.

The head of Public Health England, Professor Sharon Peacock, tells the Guardian that bacteria are locked in an evolution race with antibiotics. The Times says that doctors are saving infected patients' lives by using unlicensed drugs, experimental combinations of existing drugs or extra high doses.

And a new bacterial strain of scarlet fever is causing cases of the illness to be at their highest level for more than 50 years, according to the Daily Mirror. The increase is being blamed on a mutated form of streptococcus.

'Grudge evictions'

The Daily Express leads on its front page with a report that some care homes are being accused of evicting elderly patients after their families complained about their treatment.

It has obtained figures which suggest more than 2,000 people were forced out of their accommodation in so-called "grudge evictions" last year.

The Care Quality Commission told the Express that is aware of the problem, which it called "unacceptable."

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Star report that ITV is investigating after an actor who stars in its long-running soap Emmerdale allegedly threatened a star of rival show Hollyoaks backstage at this week's TV Choice awards.

And finally

Among the things that Monty Python suggests we can thank the Romans for, it seems one may be about to struck off: the Baths.

According to the Times archaeologists in Hampshire have discovered brickwork at Silchester that suggests Iron Age man may have enjoyed a good soak in the tub well before the invasion of AD43.