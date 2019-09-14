Newspaper headlines: Cameron 'doesn't regret Brexit vote'

By BBC News Staff
  • 14 September 2019
Image caption An interview with former Prime Minister David Cameron by the Times leads the news agenda on Saturday. Mr Cameron "insists" he was right to hold the 2016 Brexit referendum, but is apologetic for the ensuing problems, the Times reports. "I'm sorry. I failed," it says on the front of the paper, which carries in its inside pages extracts from Mr Cameron's new memoir, For the Record.
Image caption Mr Cameron glances sideways in a photo on the front of the i, under the headline "Cameron: I don't regret Brexit vote." It describes the ex-prime minister as "unrepentant" over his role in bringing about the EU referendum.
Image caption "Cameron's revenge" is the headline on the front of the Daily Mail, which focuses on the former PM's comments about Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Michael Gove. The tabloid picks up on Mr Cameron saying the pair "left the truth at home" when they claimed EU membership cost £350m a week.
Image caption The Daily Express says the former prime minister has admitted he was "clueless" about the strength of Euroscepticism within the Conservative Party when he planned the EU referendum. It claims Mr Cameron's public criticism of Mr Johnson is a "shocking attempt" to undermine him just before his "crunch talks" with EU leaders.
Image caption The Daily Mirror takes a different approach to the Times interview. It focuses on the former prime minister admitting getting "off his head" after smoking cannabis during his time at Eton College and later smoking it again with his wife, Samantha Cameron.
Image caption The Guardian leads with Mr Cameron's criticism of Mr Johnson as reported in the Times, but devotes part of its front page to a story about former England cricketer Geoffrey Boycott - a convicted domestic abuser who was knighted by Theresa May this week. It has tracked down the French judge who convicted him, who tells the paper she stands by her decision.
Image caption The Sun leads with an interview with the woman Sir Geoffrey assaulted. Margaret Moore, 67, is "furious" about the decision to knight him and has "demanded the cricket legend give back the gong", the paper reports.
Image caption And finally, the Daily Star reports that the daughter of James Bond actor Sir Roger Moore claims the ghost of her late father "visits her from beyond the grave". "The man with the ghouldon gun", is the headline on the front of the tabloid.