Newspaper headlines: 'Hulk' Johnson heads to Luxembourg

By BBC News Staff
  • 16 September 2019
Image copyright Front page of the Daily Telegraph on 16 September
Image caption "Johnson is confident he is closing on a deal," it says on the Daily Telegraph's front page. It has an article by the PM in which he says he "passionately believes" a new Brexit accord is within reach, as he prepares to meet European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in Luxembourg. His comments are his "clearest indication yet that an agreement is close", the paper says.
Image caption The Daily Express has a similar idea, leading with the prime minister's declaration that a "Brexit deal is within our grasp".
Image caption And the prime minister's meeting with Mr Juncker also leads the i, which describes the talks as "Johnson's bid to save Brexit on 31 October". It points out the talks come after the PM vowed to ignore legislation seeking to force him to delay the UK's departure from the EU.
Image caption Mr Johnson is dubbed an "Infantile Hulk" on the front of the Metro. In comments published on Saturday, the UK prime minister said Britain would break free from the "manacles" of the EU on 31 October like the superhero the Incredible Hulk. EU official Guy Verhofstadt said the comparison was "infantile" and asked: "Is the EU supposed to be scared by this?"
Image caption The Guardian also devotes part of its front page to EU officials' "dismay" at Mr Johnson's comments. But the paper leads with new analysis of figures that "laid bare" the scale of the UK's county lines drugs "crisis". In 2017-18, 8,650 assessments by children's services in England noted young people being vulnerable, with gangs being identified as an issue, the paper reports.
Image caption Hundreds of thousands of crimes are being written off by police within 24 hours of being reported, the Daily Mail reports. "The practice has become widespread as overstretched forces struggle to priorities their resources," the tabloid says.
Image caption The diplomatic row between the US and Iran features on the front of the Times, which reports the Islamic republic has warned it is prepared for "fully fledged war" after the US accused it of attacking two oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. "The two powers are at their closest point to all-out conflict since President Trump reinstated sanctions last November," the paper says.
Image caption The Financial Times also focuses on the attack on the "world's most important" oil facilities. The damage has halved the kingdom's output, it writes. While some Saudi officials have tried to reassure oil markets, sources told the FT it could take "weeks" to restore output.
Image caption Sir Rod Stewart has revealed he had prostate cancer, but is now in remission after three years of treatment, the Daily Mirror reports on its front page.
Image caption The Queen's "flunkies" have warned guests not to talk about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to the front page of the Sun. The paper says a royal source told it: "Courtiers were aware the Sussex's are all anyone wants to talk about."
Image caption And finally, the Daily Star claims professional clowns "fear their careers are over as horror movies have left mums 'too scared' to hire them". The tabloid also uses its front page to tell people to prepare for more warm weather. "Get ready for hot-tober," it says, illustrating its message with a photograph of a bikini-clad woman.