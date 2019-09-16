Newspaper headlines: Johnson 'humiliated' and Lineker 'to take pay cut'

By BBC News Staff
  • 16 September 2019
Image caption A photo of Luxembourg's PM, Xavier Bettel, alongside an empty podium - after Boris Johnson pulled out of a joint press conference - features on many of Tuesday's front pages. The Daily Telegraph says Mr Johnson's attempt to kick-start Brexit talks fell into "chaos" as he was "mocked by one of Brussels' most senior figures".
Image caption "It all ends in jeers" is the take in the Metro, which says the PM pulled out of the press conference to "avoid a heckling mob of pro-EU protesters".
Image caption Mr Johnson's claims of progress in Brexit negotiations were "left in tatters", according to the Guardian, which says Mr Bettel "did not mince his words" as he mocked the PM's suggestions.
Image caption "No Wonder Britain voted to quit the EU", is the headline in the Daily Express, which attacks the Luxembourg prime minister's speech, describing it as a "stage-managed anti-Brexit rant".
Image caption The Times says Mr Johnson was ambushed at the press conference in "an extraordinary break with protocol". It also carries a story about a new website showing pollution "hotspots" could drive down house prices in London. It says homebuyers are being encouraged to seek discounts of up to 20% in the most polluted areas.
Image caption The Financial Times leads with news of a spike in oil prices following fears over disruption to the supply from Saudi Arabia. The paper says it has been told that it could take months for oil production to return to normal in Saudi following Saturday's attacks on its oil facilities.
Image caption Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker has volunteered to take a pay cut, according to the Daily Mirror. It says the BBC's highest-paid star, who earned £1.75m last year, is currently in talks over a new contract.
Image caption The rollout of smart meters has been delayed by four years, reports the Daily Mail. The papers says the scheme has been "so shambolic" that only half of homes will have a smart meter by the original deadline of 2020.
Image caption The Sun says England cricketer Ben Stokes has been living with "a secret family tragedy". It reports that his half-brother and sister were shot dead in 1988, before he was born.
Image caption And Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke makes the front of the Daily Star, taking a swipe at his previous partners by claiming he can finally win the show because his new partner, Emma Barton, has "her own teeth".