Newspaper headlines: PM's 'warning' to judges and diabetes 'epidemic'

By BBC News Staff
  • 17 September 2019
Image caption The Supreme Court hearing over the prime minister's decision to suspend Parliament features on many of the front pages. The Times leads with a warning from Boris Johnson that the country's most senior judges have "no jurisdiction" over his decision to prorogue Parliament and they risk "entering the political arena".
Image caption The i also focuses on the court challenge and claims, heard by the court, that Mr Johnson "abused his power" to silence MPs.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph reports on comments from the US Ambassador showing solidarity with Boris Johnson over Brexit. Woody Johnson says the prime minister's treatment at the hands of Luxembourg - whose prime minister publicly attacked Mr Johnson's approach to Brexit - is a reminder of why the UK wants to leave the European Union.
Image caption Jeremy Corbyn would stay neutral and carry out whatever the public decided in a second EU referendum if he were prime minister, according to the Guardian. In an article for the paper, the Labour leader says his government would secure a "sensible" Brexit deal, which would be offered in a referendum.
Image caption The Metro leads on the opening of the trial of the four people accused of murdering 17-year-old Jodie Chesney. The paper carries a picture of the teenager wearing her girl scout uniform during a visit to Downing Street.
Image caption Climate activists are wasting their time lobbying investors to ditch fossil fuel stocks, according to quotes from Bill Gates in the Financial Times. The Microsoft co-founder says campaigners would do better to put their energy behind "disruptive technologies" that slow carbon emissions.
Image caption New high-dose targeted radiotherapy could see prostate cancer patients cured in as little as a week, claims the Daily Mirror. It says breakthrough trials have shown treatment times have been slashed from months to days.
Image caption A health story also makes the front of the Daily Mail, which reports that record numbers of young adults are being diagnosed with diabetes because of the obesity epidemic.
Image caption The Daily Express also splashes on diabetes, claiming one in four hospital beds will be occupied by diabetics in 11 years.
Image caption The Sun has labelled James Anderson "the UK's kindest plumber". It says "the hero" has been fixing toilets and boilers for thousands of vulnerable customers without charging them.
Image caption And "what a silly Wotsit" is the headline in the Daily Star, which says the mother of a teenager who went blind from only eating crisps has blamed the NHS.