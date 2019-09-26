These are external links and will open in a new window
"Commons hits boiling point" is the headline in both the Times and the i.
The Times describes what it calls "extraordinary" and "vitriolic scenes" as MPs accused Boris Johnson of using "violent language" and "Mr Johnson indicated that he was preparing to claim a mandate for a second prorogation".
The Guardian says the prime minister "went on the attack", having been "dragged back to Westminster against his will" and used what it calls the "people versus parliament rhetoric that has become a signature of his premiership".
For the Daily Mirror, the prime minister is a "man with no shame" who "failed to show an ounce of remorse" following the Supreme Court "slapdown".
The Independent says there was "applause but no apology", suggesting he attempted to "brazen out his humiliation at the hands of the Supreme Court" by attacking the judges and promising to make time for a no confidence vote.
It says "Downing Street sources even indicated that Tory MPs would vote out their own government to secure a public poll".
"Come 'n have a BoJo if you think you're hard enough" is the Sun's take on Boris Johnson's challenge to Jeremy Corbyn, describing it as a "barnstorming performance" in which he "goaded" the Labour leader and "confronted his critics head-on".
Andrew Gimson, on the Conservative Home website, considers it a "bare-knuckle encounter... which suggested inner doubts and raised no one's spirits".
He says that "in the present adverse circumstances" the prime minister had to show he was "ready to bludgeon his way out of trouble".
Paul Waugh, for HuffPost UK, believes he "may come to regret his 'surrender act' rhetoric".
He says Mr Johnson is "imprisoned in a purgatory where he is not allowed the election he craves", and further angering his opponents is unlikely to get them to grant his wish.
Stephen Bush, in the New Statesman, argues that Mr Johnson "knows exactly what he's doing" and that he is aiming for "an election campaign in which he pumps yet more vitriol into the public bloodstream" and comes away with a large majority.
One in four state secondary school pupils is said by the Times to be receiving private tuition to improve their exam results.
A study by the Sutton Trust found around 80,000 teachers in England are offering tutoring outside their normal classes.
"Leave it drought" is the headline in the Sun - "Drought of order" is the Daily Star's version - as they reveal that a water company warned of a potential hosepipe ban on one of the wettest days of the year.
Affinity Water insisted that the past three years had seen "much less rain than normal" and could mean customers having to restrict their shower times next spring.
The Times points out that the firm was fined in July for failing to meet targets for dealing with leaks.
Several papers carry the story of a former Household Cavalry trooper who won an auction to buy the horse he rode while protecting the Queen.
Ezphia Rennock had written to the Queen's Guard to explain his close bond with Agricola, who was being retired at the age of 23.
He recounts their reunion in the Daily Mail: "It was a really emotional moment. He recognised me instantly".