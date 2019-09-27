Newspaper headlines: Johnson language backlash and US whistleblower

By BBC News Staff
  • 27 September 2019
Image caption Reaction to yesterday's heated Commons debate continues on Friday's front pages. "Boris: I won't surrender no-deal threat" is the front page headline of the Daily Express. It says the "defiant" prime minister told MPs to control their tempers "but insists he will keep talking tough". Many of the papers also carry photos of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi following their engagement announcement yesterday.
Image caption The Metro leads with comments made by the prime minister's sister, Rachel Johnson. The paper says she accused him of being "very tasteless" and using the House of Commons as a "bully pulpit".
Image caption Also splashing on the same story, the i says Ms Johnson accused her brother of using a "strongman gambit" to whip up voters. It also reports that this weekend's Tory conference was "thrown into disarray" after MPs voted down a proposed recess.
Image caption "Deliver Brexit or face riots," is the headline on the front of the Times, as it quotes a senior cabinet minister telling the paper the country risked a "violent, popular uprising" if a second referendum on EU membership overturned the result of the first one.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads on comments made by the prime minister's adviser, Dominic Cummings. It reports he said it was "not surprising that some people are angry" about the delay in leaving the EU and that "he found it 'odd' that MPs who caused the impasse were taken aback by it".
Image caption The Financial Times reports Mr Johnson will put the claim that his Brexit opponents are "surrendering" to Brussels at the heart of the Tory election campaign. But the paper leads on the story engulfing domestic politics in the US - "White House covered up Trump's Ukraine call, says whistleblower".
Image caption "White House accused of cover-up over Trump call," is the splash on the front of the Guardian. But it dedicates half its front page to female MPs telling the paper about the "intimidation" they face beyond Westminster. "I have had so many, too many, threats to detail," it quotes Labour MP Paula Sherriff as saying.
Image caption The Daily Mail leads on a report that bank scam victims lost £207.5m in the first six months of this year, according to trade body UK Finance. It also carries a picture of Prince Beatrice with her fiance alongside the headline: "Looks who's happy as can Bea!"
Image caption Meanwhile, the Sun reports Strictly Come Dancing's Shirley Ballas is having her breast implants removed over cancer fears following a mammogram.
Image caption The Daily Mirror leads on a film of Derby County footballer Mason Bennett, which it says shows him "during a boozy pub session, hours before crashing his car". Him and his teammate, Tom Lawrence, were charged with drink-driving and are due to appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on 15 October.
Image caption "Dumbo," says the Daily Star, referring to one of the contestants on the latest series of BBC One's Apprentice - he mistook a rhino for an elephant in the first episode of the new series, due to air on 2 October.