Image caption The i weekend exclusively reveals government plans to "claw back" millions of pounds in pay and bonuses from Thomas Cook's directors to help fund the £520m bill for repatriating and compensating customers after the tour operator's collapse on Monday.

Image caption The Daily Mirror's main story reports ministers are "urgently considering" a ban on the import of souvenirs from trophy hunting safaris, in what it claims is "a victory for its campaign against the bloodsport".

Image caption "Major's role in Thatcher downfall" is The Daily Telegraph's main headline. The newspaper reports on Charles Moore's authorised biography of Mrs Thatcher.

Image caption "Online opioids scandal" is the headline for The Times' main story. An investigation by the newspaper found online pharmacies prescribing "dangerous painkillers" without consulting GPs. It breaches new regulations designed to curb the number of people becoming addicted to opioids.

Image caption The Financial Times says the White House is exploring ways to limit financial investments between the US and China, in what the newspaper says could take the US "trade war with China to Wall Street". The newspaper says options being considered by the Trump administration include de-listing Chinese companies from American stock exchanges and curbing the ability of US government pension funds to buy into the Chinese market.

Image caption The Daily Mail's lead story reports controversy over the BBC's ruling that one of its presenters, Naga Munchetty, breached its editorial guidelines when she criticised remarks made by US President Donald Trump. The BBC's editorial complaints unit found on Wednesday that the Breakfast presenter had flouted its guidelines in criticising Mr Trump's motives after he said four female politicians should "go back" to "places from which they came".

Image caption The Daily Express leads with coverage of Prince Harry's walk through a partially cleared minefield in Angola, 22 years after his mother, Princess Diana, did the same in a bid to highlight the need to clear the world of landmines.

Image caption "Little miracle" is the headline of The Sun's main story. It leads with the case of baby Haris Mockbill, who has beaten the odds to celebrate his first birthday after being born 16 weeks early at a weight of 1lb 10oz.

Image caption "Furious backlash at BBC as race row grows" is The Guardian's main headline. The newspaper reports "a staff revolt and growing anger" over the ruling by the BBC's editorial complaints unit.

Several front pages report on controversy after the BBC ruled one of its presenters had breached editorial guidelines by implying comments made by US President Donald Trump were racist.

The Daily Mail's headline is: "BBC torn apart by race row". It says the corporation has provoked a "furious backlash", after its editorial standards unit rebuked the Breakfast TV presenter, Naga Munchetty.

The paper quotes the Chancellor, Sajid Javid, who said in a tweet: "Come on BBC. This is ridiculous. It's perfectly understandable why she said what she did."

The Guardian reports that Ofcom has agreed to assess Munchetty's comments against its own broadcasting code, following a request from the Labour MP Chi Onwurah.

A verdict on whether Ofcom will launch an investigation is expected next week, the newspaper adds.

Writing in the "i", the broadcaster, Janet Street-Porter, argues that it was wrong for Munchetty to express her views.

She writes: "Racism is repugnant and illegal. So is sexual discrimination and gender-targeted violence. If newscasters and presenters were allowed to comment based on their own sexuality or ethnic background, the news would just become even more indistinguishable from light entertainment."

The Mirror throws its support behind Jeremy Corbyn's plans - which he's expected to announce today -to abolish universal credit, if Labour wins a general election.

Under the headline "Credit crunch", the paper's leader column argues that the system, which rolls several benefits into one payment, failed in its primary purpose - to provide for those most in need.

The Mirror concludes that its abolition would "restore fairness and dignity to social security".

The Times leads on what it describes as an "online opioids scandal". It says some internet pharmacies are illegally selling powerful opium-derived painkillers without consulting GPs.

This is contrary to regulations introduced in April, in response to an increase in the number of fatalities associated with the drugs.

The newspaper carried out an investigation into five of the companies - all of which it says sold tablets such as dihydrocodeine to its undercover reporter, without completing the necessary checks.

The Daily Telegraph reports artificial intelligence is now being used to help sift through job applications.

The paper reveals that, under a system being used by big firms including Unilever, candidates are asked to video themselves answering a series of questions. Facial recognition technology then analyses their expressions.

The Telegraph's leader compares it to "a Victorian exercise in phrenology that can distinguish a bump on the skull, indicating genius, from one betraying a vicious streak".

The Guardian reports that the satirical 1980s TV show, Spitting Image, is set to return to our screens. There's a picture on the front page of what the new Donald and Melania Trump puppets look like.

The programme's creator, Roger Law, is quoted saying he hasn't missed making it: "It's a pig of a show to do but the current situation warrants the effort."