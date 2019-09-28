Newspaper headlines: Thomas Cook cash probe by government and BBC 'race row'
Several front pages report on controversy after the BBC ruled one of its presenters had breached editorial guidelines by implying comments made by US President Donald Trump were racist.
The Daily Mail's headline is: "BBC torn apart by race row". It says the corporation has provoked a "furious backlash", after its editorial standards unit rebuked the Breakfast TV presenter, Naga Munchetty.
The paper quotes the Chancellor, Sajid Javid, who said in a tweet: "Come on BBC. This is ridiculous. It's perfectly understandable why she said what she did."
The Guardian reports that Ofcom has agreed to assess Munchetty's comments against its own broadcasting code, following a request from the Labour MP Chi Onwurah.
A verdict on whether Ofcom will launch an investigation is expected next week, the newspaper adds.
Writing in the "i", the broadcaster, Janet Street-Porter, argues that it was wrong for Munchetty to express her views.
She writes: "Racism is repugnant and illegal. So is sexual discrimination and gender-targeted violence. If newscasters and presenters were allowed to comment based on their own sexuality or ethnic background, the news would just become even more indistinguishable from light entertainment."
The Mirror throws its support behind Jeremy Corbyn's plans - which he's expected to announce today -to abolish universal credit, if Labour wins a general election.
Under the headline "Credit crunch", the paper's leader column argues that the system, which rolls several benefits into one payment, failed in its primary purpose - to provide for those most in need.
The Mirror concludes that its abolition would "restore fairness and dignity to social security".
The Times leads on what it describes as an "online opioids scandal". It says some internet pharmacies are illegally selling powerful opium-derived painkillers without consulting GPs.
This is contrary to regulations introduced in April, in response to an increase in the number of fatalities associated with the drugs.
The newspaper carried out an investigation into five of the companies - all of which it says sold tablets such as dihydrocodeine to its undercover reporter, without completing the necessary checks.
The Daily Telegraph reports artificial intelligence is now being used to help sift through job applications.
The paper reveals that, under a system being used by big firms including Unilever, candidates are asked to video themselves answering a series of questions. Facial recognition technology then analyses their expressions.
The Telegraph's leader compares it to "a Victorian exercise in phrenology that can distinguish a bump on the skull, indicating genius, from one betraying a vicious streak".
The i weekend exclusively reveals government plans to "claw back" millions of pounds in pay and bonuses from Thomas Cook's directors to help fund the £520m bill for repatriating and compensating customers after the tour operator's collapse on Monday.
The Guardian reports that the satirical 1980s TV show, Spitting Image, is set to return to our screens. There's a picture on the front page of what the new Donald and Melania Trump puppets look like.
The programme's creator, Roger Law, is quoted saying he hasn't missed making it: "It's a pig of a show to do but the current situation warrants the effort."