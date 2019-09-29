Newspaper headlines: PM's apology to Queen and links with a US businesswoman

By BBC News Staff
  • 29 September 2019
Image caption The Sunday Telegraph leads with Boris Johnson's £13 billion plan for 40 new hospitals to replace outdated buildings and equipment. Speaking to the newspaper as the Conservative Party's annual conference kicks off in Manchester, the PM said the plan would begin with a £2.7 billion cash injection for six hospitals over the next five years.
Image caption Jennifer Arcuri, the US technology entrepreneur who attended trade missions and received sponsorship grants when PM Boris Johnson was London mayor, "told friends of an affair with Boris", The Sunday Times' splash reports. The newspaper also leads on claims the PM "personally apologised" to the Queen after asking her to approve the unlawful suspension of the House of Commons.
Image caption The Observer leads with Labour's Brexit spokesman, Keir Starmer, accusing Boris Johnson of "deliberately whipping up fears of riots and deaths" so he can try to invoke emergency powers and avoid extending the UK's EU membership beyond October 31.
Image caption The Mail on Sunday exclusively reveals Downing Street is investigating alleged links between foreign governments and the MPs behind legislation passed this month that could force PM Boris Johnson to delay Brexit beyond October 31.
Image caption The Sunday Express' main story quotes Sir Bernard Ingham, Margaret Thatcher's former chief press secretary, as saying Boris Johnson would win a landslide election victory even if he was in jail - as long as he "doesn't weaken". The comments come after the PM was threatened with prison if he did not ask the EU for an extension to the Brexit deadline of October 31.
Image caption The Daily Star on Sunday splashes with comments by Friends actor Michael Tyler, who claims his co-star Jennifer Anniston has not spoken to him since the sitcom ended in 2004. The actor, who played the cafe owner, Gunter, says he hasn't heard from the Hollywood actress since the show's wrap party.