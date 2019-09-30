Image caption Boris Johnson remains in the headlines - with Monday's front pages focusing on his next political move, as well as questions about the past. The Daily Telegraph says Remain opposition leaders will meet to discuss how they might try to change the law to force him into requesting a Brexit extension as early as this weekend. It also reports Prince Harry's call for humanity to overcome "greed, apathy and selfishness" to guarantee its survival.

Image caption The Guardian's main story reports Mr Johnson's denial of claims that he squeezed the leg of journalist Charlotte Edwardes at a private lunch in 1999 when he was editor of the Spectator magazine. The paper says the allegations "overshadow" the first day of the Tory conference in Manchester.

Image caption Charlotte Edwardes's accusations are also in the Daily Mirror. Its front page carries the headline "an abuse of power" in its coverage of claims made by US businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri that she had an affair with the PM when he was London mayor. Mr Johnson has denied any impropriety.

Image caption "Vile show of hatred" is the headline on Metro's front page, which reports effigies dangling from nooses greeting delegates as they arrived for the Tory conference in Manchester. Police are reportedly investigating the display, which also featured a banner calling for Conservatives to be killed.

Image caption Boris Johnson's rally cry to "get Brexit done" appears on the front of the Daily Express. The paper leads on news of a "bumper rise" for state pensioners, who will receive an additional £351 a year after a 4% increase next April, the paper says.

Image caption The Times' main story reports children in England could be banned from school if they do not have certain vaccinations, following comments by Health Secretary Matt Hancock. The paper also carries an investigation into the demise of the living room in rented accommodation.

Image caption The i also leads with the health secretary's comments on vaccinations. He said MMR vaccinations should be mandatory for UK schoolchildren as infection rates increase. The front page also runs a teaser to a report claiming the Queen "sought advice on sacking the PM".

Image caption "Women driven to the brink by care crisis" is the Daily Mail headline. The newspaper reports figures from an NHS survey of 50,800 unpaid carers - 68% of whom are female. The paper says the data shows women are twice as likely as men to be left caring for a loved one and are at a much higher risk of depression, loneliness and other illnesses.

Image caption The Financial Times' main story reports Mario Draghi, the outgoing European Central Bank president, has backed French President Emmanuel Macron's call for eurozone member states to pool financial resources to bolster the long-term future of the single currency.

Image caption The Sun leads with news that police are investigating a "monster" hybrid Savannah cat on the loose in Hampstead, north London. "Terrified" resident Dr Neetu Nirdosh tells the paper she saved her two young children from the cat as it arrived in their garden.

Image caption "80mph storm to lash Britain", is The Daily Star's main headline. It quotes experts that say October could be the wettest on record.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Image copyright Getty Images

Downing Street's rejection of claims that Boris Johnson squeezed the thighs of two women at an event when he was editor of The Spectator in 1999 are widely reported.

The Guardian says Mr Johnson's first day at the Conservative party conference as Prime Minister was overshadowed by the allegations of sexual misbehaviour made by the Sunday Times journalist, Charlotte Edwardes.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock and former cabinet minister Amber Rudd are both quoted as describing Ms Edwardes as "trustworthy" - but the Guardian says Mr Johnson is "furious" at her claim -which Downing Street insiders privately dismissed as "nonsense".

The Sun reports the PM "blew his top" when aides told him of the groping allegation, while the Mirror's leader column claims he is on a "slippery slide".

Remain coalition "plots"

As the Tories gather in Manchester, The Daily Telegraph says opposition leaders will meet at Jeremy Corbyn's office at Westminster to plot a way of forcing Boris Johnson to delay Brexit as early as this weekend.

The paper says the "Remain coalition" want to bring forward the date when the prime minister legally has to ask Brussels for an extension as they fear the current deadline of 19 October will not leave enough time for a court challenge if he defies the law and attempts to push through a no-deal Brexit.

According to The Daily Mail, anti-Brexit MPs are "dithering" over whether to try to bring down Boris Johnson during this Conservative party conference.

It says ministers are on standby to travel back to London from Manchester if any attempt is made to topple the PM - but the prospect of a formal vote of no-confidence "appears to be fading" as MPs squabble over who should replace him.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince Harry has made conservation a key focus of his royal duties

In a column for The Daily Telegraph, Prince Harry has said that conservation is "fundamental" to our survival - and he is personally driven by the desire to help restore the balance between humans and nature.

Speaking ahead of his visit to conservation projects in Malawi, Prince Harry admits "this may well sound hippy to some" - but insists we cannot afford to have a 'them or us' mentality.

'Social care crisis'

The front page of The Daily Mail claims thousands of women who look after relatives for free are being "driven to the brink" by the social care crisis - suffering "devastating effects on their health and quality of life".

The paper says a survey by the NHS has found that women are twice as likely as men to work as unpaid carers, leaving them at a much higher risk of depression, loneliness and other illnesses.

A suggestion that exposure to air pollution on the day of exams could lower students' marks is highlighted by the Times.

It says dirtier air was associated with lower scores in a study involving more than 2,000 students at a central London university, while separate research has claimed that air quality on the day of exams could affect results as much as class size. The paper points out that the studies were observational and could not prove that pollution causes lower marks.

'Mandatory jabs'

The lead story in The Times highlights how children could be banned from the classroom if they are not up to date with their vaccinations after Health Secretary Matt Hancock said there was a "very strong argument" for requiring pupils to have the jabs before they go to school.

The Guardian's leader column warns a requirement for proof of immunisation would create additional bureaucracy and risk an anti-state backlash -but concludes that the government "may have to draw a line" and declare a minority's refusal to be vaccinated is a luxury that society can no longer afford to indulge.

Image copyright David Levenson Image caption John Le Carre has been accused of writing "corrosive" books that undermined the intelligence services

An attempt to achieve a world record gathering of people called Nigel is featured by several papers, after 432 of them turned up at a village pub in Worcestershire on Saturday night.

According to The Mirror, non-Nigels were welcome at the bash - "but they had to wear a badge saying they were not Nigel".

Finally, The Daily Telegraph reports that novelist John Le Carre has been accused of being "obsessed" with his short-lived career in the secret service - and writing "corrosive" books that undermine the intelligence services.

Speaking at a literary festival, the former head of MI6, Sir Richard Dearlove, said spies were "pretty angry" with Mr Le Carre for portraying them as duplicitous and untrustworthy.

The Times says Sir Richard also criticised MI5's first female director-general, Dame Stella Rimington, describing her as "extremely badly behaved" for writing an autobiography.