Newspaper headlines: 'Prince Harry's tabloid war' and 'Scotland Yard shame'

  • 4 October 2019
Image caption Prince Harry escalates his "war" on tabloid newspapers, reports the i paper, which leads on the Duke of Sussex's legal claims against two newspaper groups over alleged phone-hacking.
Image caption "Harry steps up press war with phone hack claim", The Daily Telegraph says. The paper points out the timing of the duke's legal challenge, which comes just days after he announced his wife Meghan was suing the Mail on Sunday.
Image caption The Guardian notes there are no details on the nature of the intended claims, but says they could refer to historical cases from the early 2000s.
Image caption "Shaming of the Yard", declares the Daily Mail, reporting the verdict of a High Court judge into Scotland Yard's investigation of claims of VIP child abuse, since found to be fabricated. The paper has also bought serialisation rights to Sir Elton John's autobiography - it is "the rock memoir of the decade", the Mail says.
Image caption The Times reports that the review by Sir Richard Henriques of the Metropolitan Police's investigation into VIP sex abuse has led to growing demands for a criminal inquiry into alleged misconduct by senior officers. The report "laid bare the scale of the failures", the paper says.
Image caption A "defiant" Boris Johnson insists Britain will still leave the EU on 31 October, according to the Daily Express. It reports a Downing Street source as downplaying an apparent requirement for the PM to seek a delay if he does not achieve a deal.
Image caption The High Speed 2 rail project could be scaled back, the Financial Times reports. An extension of the route between the East Midlands, Leeds and Sheffield could be axed, the paper says. It also reports tens of millions of pounds were paid by Thomas Cook to advisors in its final days.
Image caption Strictly Come Dancing's Dianne Buswell was "rushed to hospital" following an accident during rehearsals with her dance partner Dev Griffin, according to the Sun. The paper says it is not known if she will be well enough to perform on Saturday night.
Image caption The Daily Mirror carries an interview with a woman who was raped by a man convicted on Friday of defrauding the National Lottery. Edward Putman was jailed for nine years for cashing in a forged £2.5m ticket.
Image caption And the Daily Star says the "world's gone PC mad" with news that Churchill Insurance is to adapt its beloved nodding dog for Millennials. The mascot will become a skateboarder in a new series of adverts, the Star reports.

